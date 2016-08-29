Fecha de publicación: Lunes 29 de agosto de 2016 -- 18:51

Vientos huracanados en Potosí y Sucre

Vientos en Potosí . (El Potosí)

Vientos en Potosí . (El Potosí)

Los fuertes vientos azotaron las ciudades de Potosí y Sucre este lunes  y dejó una consecuencia mayor cortes prolongados de energía eléctrica.

En Potosí la electricidad estuvo ausente de gran parte de la capital por espacio de casi tres horas. El corte de energía   comenzó cerca a las 14.00 y recién fue repuesta a partir de las 17.00 de forma progresiva.

Durante casi cuatro horas vientos tomaron las calles potosinas haciendo caer a su paso, carteles, gigantografías y pasacalles, que fueron instalados en gran numero, para promocionar productos en la recién pasada entrad de Chutillos.

Según un reporte del área de emergencia de la Gobernación los vientos llegaron hasta los 100 kilómetros hora.

La Gobernación de Potosí anunció para el martes un informe de evaluación de daños del departamento, pues se recibió reportes preliminares de sur del departamento donde los vientos causaron daños aún no cuantificados.

En Sucre los vientos también fueron intensos a partir del mediodía y causaron daños en una unidad educativa, donde el tinglado que cubría su campo deportivo fue derribado.

También lagunos postes cayeron lo que causo un corte de energía eléctrica por más de dos horas en la zona central de la Capital del Estado.

Los viento levantaron una fuerte polvareda que hizo que en algunos sectores de la ciudad los conductores estaciones sus vehículos hasta que calme el temporal.

