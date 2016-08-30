Fecha de publicación: Martes 30 de agosto de 2016 -- 15:35

Evo llamará a embajador en Brasil si procesan a Rousseff

Dilma Rousseff. (Sputnik)

Dilma Rousseff. (Sputnik)

El presidente Evo Morales advirtió el martes que llamará a su embajador en Brasil, José Kinn, si “prospera golpe parlamentario” contra de Dilma Rousseff.

“Si prospera golpe parlamentario contra gobierno democrático de @dilmabr, Bolivia convocará a su embajador. Defendamos la democracia y la paz”, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter: @evoespueblo.

La mandataria brasileña enfrenta un juicio impulsado por la oposición de ese país que, según los medios, busca llegar al poder de cualquier manera,por eso acudió al juicio político.

Rousseff fue suspendida de su cargo en mayo por una supuesta violación de normas fiscales al maquillar el déficit presupuestario 2015.

Según el portal de ‘El Tiempo’ la votación final del juicio contra Rousseff está prevista para ser llevada a cabo el miércoles, (mañana) de acuerdo con la declaración del presidente del Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF) y del proceso de ‘impeachment’, Ricardo Lewandowski.

Ayer, Morales también se pronunció sobre el tema en la red social y aseguró que el juicio político contra Rousseff es injusto.

“Hermana Pdta. @dilmabr con su proceso injusto pretenden contener la rebelión de su pueblo y expulsar a pobres, negros y mujeres del poder”, escribió en su cuenta twitter: @evoespueblo.

“Hermana @dilmabr su lucha es la misma lucha que libran nuestros pueblos en América Latina y el mundo contra el poder económico de unos pocos”, sostuvo en otro tuit.

Reiteró que el juicio político instaurado contra su colega es una nueva estrategia para golpear a un Estado progresista.

“A los expresidentes de derecha se los favorece con un manto de impunidad. A los presidentes de izquierda, persecución judicial y escarmiento”, remarcó en la red social.

LA PAZ/ con datos de ABI

35 comments on “Evo llamará a embajador en Brasil si procesan a Rousseff

  1. Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up.

    The words in your article seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer.
    I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to
    do with internet browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you
    know. The design look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Thanks

    Responder

  2. Hi, I do believe this is a great website. I stumbledupon it 😉
    I’m going to return once again since i have bookmarked
    it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you
    be rich and continue to guide others.

    Responder

  4. Hello, I do think your site could be having internet browser compatibility problems.
    Whenever I look at your site in Safari, it looks fine
    but when opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues.
    I merely wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Apart from that, excellent blog!

    Responder

  8. I do not even know how I ended up here, but
    I thought this post was good. I do not know who you are but definitely you
    are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!

    Responder

  22. Spot on with this write-up, I actually think this web site needs
    much more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read through more,
    thanks for the information!

    Responder

  24. Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail.

    I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
    Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.

    Responder

  25. Thank you for every other informative blog.
    Where else may just I am getting that kind of info written in such an ideal
    manner? I’ve a challenge that I’m simply now operating on, and I have been on the glance out for
    such info.

    Responder

  27. I like the helpful info you supply on your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and test once more
    here frequently. I’m fairly sure I will be told many new stuff proper right here!
    Good luck for the next!

    Responder

  30. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.

    nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following.
    unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same
    nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.

    Responder

  32. Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too magnificent.
    I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way
    in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you
    still take care of to keep it wise. I can’t wait to read much
    more from you. This is really a great website.

    Responder

  34. certainly like your web site however you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts.

    A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I will definitely come again again.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>