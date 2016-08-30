Evo llamará a embajador en Brasil si procesan a Rousseff

El presidente Evo Morales advirtió el martes que llamará a su embajador en Brasil, José Kinn, si “prospera golpe parlamentario” contra de Dilma Rousseff.
“Si prospera golpe parlamentario contra gobierno democrático de @dilmabr, Bolivia convocará a su embajador. Defendamos la democracia y la paz”, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter: @evoespueblo.
La mandataria brasileña enfrenta un juicio impulsado por la oposición de ese país que, según los medios, busca llegar al poder de cualquier manera,por eso acudió al juicio político.
Rousseff fue suspendida de su cargo en mayo por una supuesta violación de normas fiscales al maquillar el déficit presupuestario 2015.
Según el portal de ‘El Tiempo’ la votación final del juicio contra Rousseff está prevista para ser llevada a cabo el miércoles, (mañana) de acuerdo con la declaración del presidente del Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF) y del proceso de ‘impeachment’, Ricardo Lewandowski.
Ayer, Morales también se pronunció sobre el tema en la red social y aseguró que el juicio político contra Rousseff es injusto.
“Hermana Pdta. @dilmabr con su proceso injusto pretenden contener la rebelión de su pueblo y expulsar a pobres, negros y mujeres del poder”, escribió en su cuenta twitter: @evoespueblo.
“Hermana @dilmabr su lucha es la misma lucha que libran nuestros pueblos en América Latina y el mundo contra el poder económico de unos pocos”, sostuvo en otro tuit.
Reiteró que el juicio político instaurado contra su colega es una nueva estrategia para golpear a un Estado progresista.
“A los expresidentes de derecha se los favorece con un manto de impunidad. A los presidentes de izquierda, persecución judicial y escarmiento”, remarcó en la red social.
LA PAZ/ con datos de ABI
