Lecheros piden prohibición de importación de leche en polvo

La Confederación de Productores Lecheros de Bolivia pidió este martes al Gobierno que suspenda por el lapso de un año la importación de leche en polvo de otros países y que se incentive el consumo de la misma en el país. Además solicita al Gobierno y a la empresa Pil Andina que respeten el acuerdo sobre el precio y los volúmenes.
“Que el Gobierno garantice que la leche se consuma de prioridad nacional, y que durante un año se deje de importar leche en polvo de otros países, el tema del contrabando está matando al sector productivo por el tema de que los precios internacionales están por debajo de lo que corresponde en el caso boliviano”, declaró en conferencia de prensa Jazmani Medrano, presidente de la nueva Confederación de Productores Lecheros.
El sector se declaró en estado de emergencia y envió dos cartas al presidente Evo Morales para hacerle estas peticiones que surgen después de que la industria Pil Andina, que acopia el 80 por ciento de la leche, a partir del mes de abril “ha generado cupos y precios para los productores”.
Las nuevas condiciones que pretende aplicar Pil responden a la falta de mercado interno para la venta de 12 mil toneladas que la empresa tiene estocado. “Por eso ha hecho amenazas al sector productivo lechero en relación de bajar volúmenes y bajar precios de la leche”, dijo Medrano.
“Proponemos en la carta que se respete los precios actuales que se ha conseguido con una conquista social, de los 3,70 (bolivianos el litro), de hace dos años atrás pactado entre la industria Pil, Gobierno y productores de leche, que se respete los volúmenes de leche a nivel nacional, que no exista el precio diferenciado que actualmente ha aplicado Pil ante los productores”, acotó.
Según el dirigente, la industria Pil ya realizó ofertas sobre las nuevas bandas de precios a las tres cuencas, que oscilarían entre 3,10 y 2,40 bolivianos el litro. Explicó que si bien la empresa quiere bajar el precio para los productores lecheros pretende mantener el litro en seis bolivianos para el consumidor final.
Este hecho generaría problemas económicos entre los productores pues tendrían menos ingresos económicos no sólo por la baja en el precio sino por la disminución en la producción. De hecho, dijo que en Cochabamba –por ejemplo- el acopio ya disminuyó de 450 mil litros leche que era antes a 290 mil litros actualmente.
“Esto ha generado muchos problemas en las granjas lecheras y está llevando a una crisis económica de los productores de leche a nivel nacional”, apuntó.
LA PAZ/Fides
