Fecha de publicación: Martes 30 de agosto de 2016 -- 11:27

Policías chilenos detenidos investigaban a banda de narcos

Foto referencial de Carabineros de Chile.

Los policías chilenos Pedro Antonio Vivar y el cabo Jhonny Mayta Sarsuri explicarón a medios de su país que atravesaron la frontera con Bolivia para capturar al ciudadano boliviano Wilson Alex Zárate Rojas, quien sería parte de una banda de narcotraficantes que fue capturada en Arica en días pasados.

Esta banda fue desbaratada el 25 de agosto en la comuna  de Alto Hospicio, de la Región Tarapacá con unos 15 kilos de marihuana y pasta base de cocaína y cinco detenidos

Según los policías chilenos Zárate Rojas era el sexto componente de este grupo delincuencial que era investigado hace por lo menos seis meses por las fuerzas antinarcóticos del norte chileno.

El domingo Wilson Zárate logró escapar del cerco policial y huyó hasta la frontera, pero fue seguido por los uniformados chilenos, los que atravesaron hacia la localidad de  boliviana Pisiga, sin darse cuenta.

En Pisiga los efectivos chilenos lograron capturar al boliviano, pero fueron detenidos por la Policía Caminera, tras el aviso de lugareños, justo en momentos en que reducían al imputado.

Los uniformados transandinos fueron llevados a Oruro y después de permanecer un par de horas fueron llevados hasta la frontera por determinación del ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero.

SANTIAGO DE CHILE/Fides con datos de periódicos

