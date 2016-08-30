Romero: Es una barbaridad hacer política con un muerto

El ministro de Gobierno Carlos Romero, dijo el martes que “A mí me parece una barbaridad que haya gente descalificada que esté queriendo hacer política con la muerte de un compañero” y después agregó “no me prestaré al juego, a hacer polémica con un compañero muerto, por favor respeten, a eso yo no me he de prestar, eso lo hace la gente demasiado ignorante”.
El Ministro de Gobierno explicó que ese video, en que Illanes habla con otra persona mediante su celular para relatar su situación y pedir ayuda, fue encontrado por la Fiscalía en el celular de uno de los dirigentes de la Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras (Fencomin).
“No es un vídeo en el que están a punto de ejecutarlo como ha mentido alguna persona a través de las redes sociales”, sostuvo el funcionario en conferencia de prensa.
Romero recordó el comunicado que emitió su despacho, en el que se plantea que ese vídeo se constituya en prueba del asesinado del viceministro Illanes.
Pidió también que la comisión de fiscales convoque a Valverde para que informe sobre quién y a través de qué medio obtuvo ese material audiovisual.
El vídeo comenzó a ser difundido el lunes por las redes sociales y fue compartido por el periodista autoexiliado, Carlos Valverde.
