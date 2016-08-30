Valdivia: No hay daño económico al Estado en caso Zapata

La ministra de Transparencia, Lenny Valdivia, indicó el este martes que Gabriela Zapata, no ocasionó ningún daño económico al Estado, porque no se benefició de ningún dinero que tenga como origen el Gobierno.
“La señora Zapata no ha sacado nada de ninguna entidad pública, por eso estamos seguros de que no ha habido daño económico al Estado, pero sí ella ha obtenido recursos económicos de personas naturales y personas particulares”, indicó la Ministra de Transparencia.
Después indicó que: “Dentro de la investigación incluso hay personas que han ido a dar testimonio de cómo han entregado sumas de hasta 50 mil dólares a la señora Gabriela Zapata, en realidad, señaló Valdivia.
Dijo que la parte delictiva se da cuando Zapata hizo creer a empresarios que tenía influencia en el Gobierno para conseguir contratos en diferentes campos.
Para la Ministra el mayor delito de la expareja de Evo Morales fue la organizar una campaña de engaños contra el Gobierno y por eso su despacho “no permitirá que se someta a un juicio abreviado y deba enfrentar un proceso común”.
Además, Valdivia sostuvo que después de una evaluación de la resolución del Ministerio Público, que eximia de varios delitos a Zapata, se determinó cuáles son los faltas por las cuales se enjuiciará a la imputada y por cuales no debe ser juzgada.
LA PAZ/Fides
