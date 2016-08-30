Fecha de publicación: Martes 30 de agosto de 2016 -- 16:48

Valdivia: No hay daño económico al Estado en caso Zapata

Gabriela Zapata en audiencia. (APG)

Gabriela Zapata en audiencia. (APG)

La ministra de Transparencia, Lenny Valdivia, indicó el este martes que Gabriela Zapata, no ocasionó ningún daño económico al Estado, porque no se benefició de ningún dinero que tenga como origen el Gobierno.

“La señora Zapata no ha sacado nada de ninguna entidad pública, por eso estamos seguros de que no ha habido daño económico al Estado, pero sí ella ha obtenido recursos económicos de personas naturales y personas particulares”, indicó la Ministra de Transparencia.

Después  indicó que: “Dentro de la investigación incluso hay personas que han ido a dar testimonio de cómo han entregado sumas de hasta 50 mil dólares a la señora Gabriela Zapata, en realidad, señaló Valdivia.

Dijo que la parte delictiva se da cuando Zapata hizo creer a empresarios que tenía influencia en el Gobierno para conseguir contratos en diferentes campos.

Para la Ministra el mayor delito de la expareja de Evo Morales fue la organizar una campaña de engaños contra el Gobierno y por eso su despacho “no permitirá que se someta a un juicio abreviado y deba enfrentar un proceso común”.

Además, Valdivia sostuvo que después de una evaluación de la resolución del Ministerio Público, que eximia de varios delitos a Zapata, se determinó cuáles son los faltas por las cuales se enjuiciará a la imputada y por cuales no debe ser juzgada.

LA PAZ/Fides

26 comments on “Valdivia: No hay daño económico al Estado en caso Zapata

  3. Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you
    happen to be a great author. I will always bookmark your blog and definitely
    will come back in the future. I want to encourage yourself to continue your
    great writing, have a nice morning!

    Responder

  4. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting
    my own weblog and was curious what all is needed to get setup?
    I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% sure.
    Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Kudos

    Responder

  6. I have been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting
    article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me.
    Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made
    good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.

    Responder

  7. Generally I don’t learn post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up
    very pressured me to try and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me.

    Thank you, quite great post.

    Responder

  8. Admiring the dedication you put into your site and
    detailed information you provide. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed material.
    Wonderful read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including
    your RSS feeds to my Google account.

    Responder

  9. I blog frequently and I genuinely thank you for your content.
    This great article has really peaked my interest.

    I’m going to take a note of your site and keep checking for new
    details about once per week. I subscribed to your Feed too.

    Responder

  11. Hey just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly.
    I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
    I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.

    Responder

  21. I was suggested this web site by way of my cousin. I am now not sure whether
    or not this put up is written by him as nobody else recognise such
    special about my trouble. You are incredible!
    Thank you!

    Responder

  23. Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO?
    I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not
    seeing very good results. If you know of any please share.

    Cheers!

    Responder

  24. Hi there! I know this is sort of off-topic however I had to ask.
    Does operating a well-established website like yours take
    a large amount of work? I am brand new to writing a blog however I do write in my journal daily.
    I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my personal experience and
    views online. Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips
    for new aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>