Evo: “Hay algo de corrupción” en los medios

El presidente Evo Morales, afirmó el miércoles que en algunos medios de comunicación “hay algo corrupción” esta afirmación la realizó en el acto de promulgación de la Ley 829 de Adecuación para Operadores de Radiodifusión, que permite la ampliación de licencias de funcionamiento hasta 2019 sin trámite alguno, y por otros 15 años más cumpliendo los requisitos pertinentes.
“A lo mejor los dueños de los medios de comunicación no se dan cuenta, pero también siento que hay algo de corrupción, y no quiero contar mi experiencia como dirigente sindical las insinuaciones y saben algunos medios de comunicación”, indicó el Presidente ante los propietarios de los medios.
Después indicó que “Jamás en vida sindical he aceptado las insinuaciones de pagar por una cobertura, para una llamada, para una entrevista, pero también fui como un reportero en las marchas”.
Al referirse a la norma promulgada indicó: “Hemos entendido perfectamente que era importante ampliar las licencias, para consensuar el proyecto de ley y ahora promulgar la Ley de Adecuación para Operadores de Radiodifusión”, indicó.
Reiteró que no entiende que “algunos organismos se quejan de que no hay libertad de expresión. Hay exagerada libertad de expresión”.
Morales reconoció que lagunas veces por observaciones de los medios de comunicación se cambiaron decretos para mejorarlos, pero que una gran mayoría abre sus micrófonos para criticar sin derecho a réplica.
La Ley 829 establece que se amplían las licencias sin trámite hasta el 30 de noviembre de 2019 y los operadores que tengan más de una licencia deberán optar sólo por una de ellas para acogerse a la norma.
También que las empresas de radio y televisión tienen 12 meses para migrar sus autorizaciones, registros y otra documentación, en el marco de la normativa vigente.
Los operadores de radiodifusión podrán migrar al nuevo régimen y renovar sus licencias por otros 15 años sin que medie un proceso de licitación.
LA PAZ/Fides
