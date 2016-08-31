Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 31 de agosto de 2016 -- 11:01

Evo: “Hay algo de corrupción” en los medios

El presidente Evo Morales con los representantes de los propietarios de radios y televisoras. (APG)

El presidente Evo Morales con los representantes de los propietarios de radios y televisoras. (APG)

El presidente Evo Morales, afirmó el miércoles que en algunos medios de comunicación “hay  algo corrupción” esta afirmación la realizó en el acto de promulgación de la Ley 829 de Adecuación para Operadores de Radiodifusión, que permite la ampliación de licencias de funcionamiento hasta 2019 sin trámite alguno, y por otros 15 años más cumpliendo los requisitos pertinentes.

“A lo mejor los dueños de los medios de comunicación no se dan cuenta, pero también siento que hay algo de corrupción, y no quiero contar mi experiencia como dirigente sindical las insinuaciones  y saben algunos medios de comunicación”, indicó el Presidente ante los propietarios de los medios.

Después  indicó que “Jamás en vida sindical  he aceptado las insinuaciones de pagar por una cobertura,  para una llamada, para una entrevista, pero también fui como un reportero en las marchas”.

Al referirse a la norma promulgada indicó: “Hemos entendido perfectamente que era importante ampliar las licencias, para consensuar el proyecto de ley y ahora promulgar la Ley de Adecuación para Operadores de Radiodifusión”, indicó.

Reiteró que no entiende que “algunos organismos se quejan de que no hay libertad de expresión. Hay exagerada libertad de expresión”.

Morales reconoció que lagunas veces por observaciones de los medios de comunicación se cambiaron decretos para mejorarlos, pero que una gran mayoría abre sus micrófonos para criticar sin derecho a réplica.

La Ley 829 establece que se amplían las licencias sin trámite hasta el 30 de noviembre de 2019 y los operadores que tengan más de una licencia deberán optar sólo por una de ellas para acogerse a la norma.

También que las empresas de radio y televisión tienen 12 meses para migrar sus autorizaciones, registros y otra documentación, en el marco de la normativa vigente.

Los operadores de radiodifusión podrán migrar al nuevo régimen y renovar sus licencias por otros 15 años sin que medie un proceso de licitación.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

44 comments on “Evo: “Hay algo de corrupción” en los medios

  1. Hello there I am so glad I found your blog page, I really found
    you by accident, while I was browsing on Digg for something else, Anyways I am
    here now and would just like to say many thanks
    for a incredible post and a all round thrilling
    blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the minute but I have book-marked
    it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I
    will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the great work.

    Responder

  2. You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this
    matter to be really something that I think I would
    never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me.

    I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of
    it!

    Responder

  5. I do not know if it’s just me or if everyone else experiencing issues with your website.
    It seems like some of the written text within your posts are running off the
    screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them as well?

    This could be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had this happen before.
    Thank you

    Responder

  6. Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Many thanks, However I am experiencing problems with your RSS.
    I don’t understand why I cannot join it. Is there anybody getting similar RSS problems?
    Anybody who knows the solution can you kindly respond?

    Thanx!!

    Responder

  7. An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a coworker who has been doing a little research on this.
    And he actually bought me dinner due to the fact that I stumbled upon it for
    him… lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
    But yeah, thanx for spending some time to talk about this topic here on your blog.

    Responder

  9. Wow, wonderful blog structure! How long have you been blogging for?

    you make running a blog glance easy. The entire glance of your website is great, as well as the content!

    Responder

  13. I am not sure where you’re getting your information, but great
    topic. I must spend some time learning more or understanding more.
    Thank you for great information I used to be on the lookout for this information for my mission.

    Responder

  14. Its like you read my thoughts! You appear to know so much approximately this,
    like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you just can do with a few
    percent to drive the message house a little bit, however other than that, this is
    excellent blog. An excellent read. I will definitely be back.

    Responder

  16. Greetings! I’ve been reading your website for a while now
    and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Huffman Texas!

    Just wanted to say keep up the fantastic work!

    Responder

  18. I used to be recommended this web site by way of my cousin. I am not certain whether or not this post
    is written by means of him as no one else recognise such certain approximately
    my trouble. You are incredible! Thanks!

    Responder

  21. Hello, I do think your website may be having web browser compatibility issues.

    Whenever I take a look at your site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in I.E., it has some
    overlapping issues. I merely wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
    Apart from that, fantastic blog!

    Responder

  22. First off I would like to say terrific blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to ask if you
    do not mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear
    your head before writing. I have had difficulty clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out.
    I truly do enjoy writing but it just seems like
    the first 10 to 15 minutes are lost simply just trying to figure out
    how to begin. Any ideas or hints? Cheers!

    Responder

  23. Hey there, You have done an incredible job.
    I will definitely digg it and personally suggest
    to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this website.

    Responder

  24. Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
    Very helpful information particularly the last
    part :) I care for such info a lot. I was looking for
    this particular information for a long time.
    Thank you and best of luck.

    Responder

  27. I’d like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing
    this website. I am hoping to check out the same high-grade
    blog posts by you later on as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has
    encouraged me to get my very own site now 😉

    Responder

  28. Having read this I thought it was very enlightening. I appreciate
    you spending some time and energy to put this content together.

    I once again find myself personally spending a significant amount of time both reading and commenting.
    But so what, it was still worth it!

    Responder

  30. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my
    own weblog and was curious what all is needed to get setup?
    I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any
    recommendations or advice would be greatly
    appreciated. Thank you

    Responder

  33. Very good blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
    I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for
    a paid option? There are so many options out there that
    I’m completely confused .. Any recommendations? Many thanks!

    Responder

  34. Hello there! This post could not be written any better!
    Reading this post reminds me of my old room mate!
    He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him.
    Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!

    Responder

  39. Thank you for another excellent post. Where else could anyone get that kind
    of info in such a perfect way of writing?
    I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the search for such info.

    Responder

  41. Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long
    as I provide credit and sources back to your website? My blog is in the very same area of interest as yours and my
    users would truly benefit from a lot of the information you present
    here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Thank you!

    Responder

  42. An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a coworker who
    had been doing a little homework on this. And he in fact bought me lunch simply because I discovered it for him…
    lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!

    But yeah, thanx for spending some time to discuss this matter here on your internet site.

    Responder

  43. I will right away clutch your rss as I can not in finding your e-mail
    subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any?
    Please let me recognise so that I could subscribe.
    Thanks.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>