Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 31 de agosto de 2016 -- 16:20

Gabinete extraordinario para analizar tema de cooperativas

Viceministro, Alfredo Rada. (ABI)

El viceministro de Coordinación con Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada, anunció este miércoles que gabinete de ministros tendrán el jueves una reunión extraordinaria dedicada a analizar el tema de las cooperativas mineras y las medidas a asumir.

“No ha concluido el debate, ya que para mañana (jueves) a las 7 de la mañana se convoca a un gabinete extraordinario en el que el punto único será el debate sobre las medidas que en relación al cooperativismo minero se ha de tomar como Gobierno”, indicó Rada.

Después agregó que haya la necesidad de profundizar en el debate sobre las cooperativas, después del conflicto con ellos que tuvo como resultado la muerte de cinco personas.

Durante este conflicto el Gobierno mediante diferentes voceros denunciaron que las cooperativas mineras cometen infracciones en varias áreas como la medioambiental, laboral entre otras.

“Mañana en la reunión extraordinaria es que se va a concluir y se tomarán las determinaciones que el caso amerita (…) en relación a irregularidades e ilegalidad en el funcionamiento del sistema cooperativo”, aseguró el funcionario.

LA PAZ/Fides

