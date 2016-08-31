Gabinete extraordinario para analizar tema de cooperativas

El viceministro de Coordinación con Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada, anunció este miércoles que gabinete de ministros tendrán el jueves una reunión extraordinaria dedicada a analizar el tema de las cooperativas mineras y las medidas a asumir.
“No ha concluido el debate, ya que para mañana (jueves) a las 7 de la mañana se convoca a un gabinete extraordinario en el que el punto único será el debate sobre las medidas que en relación al cooperativismo minero se ha de tomar como Gobierno”, indicó Rada.
Después agregó que haya la necesidad de profundizar en el debate sobre las cooperativas, después del conflicto con ellos que tuvo como resultado la muerte de cinco personas.
Durante este conflicto el Gobierno mediante diferentes voceros denunciaron que las cooperativas mineras cometen infracciones en varias áreas como la medioambiental, laboral entre otras.
“Mañana en la reunión extraordinaria es que se va a concluir y se tomarán las determinaciones que el caso amerita (…) en relación a irregularidades e ilegalidad en el funcionamiento del sistema cooperativo”, aseguró el funcionario.
LA PAZ/Fides
If you are going for finest contents like me, simply go to see this site
every day as it offers quality contents, thanks
Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell
someone!
I seriously love your website.. Pleasant colors & theme.
Did you build this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m
trying to create my very own blog and would like to find out where you got this from or what the theme is
called. Cheers!
We are a gaggle of volunteers and starting a new
scheme in our community. Your website offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done
a formidable process and our entire neighborhood can be thankful
to you.
Great web site you have here.. It’s hard to find high quality writing like
yours nowadays. I truly appreciate people like you!
Take care!!
You are so interesting! I do not believe I have read through anything like that before.
So wonderful to find somebody with some genuine thoughts on this subject.
Seriously.. thank you for starting this up. This web site
is one thing that’s needed on the web, someone with a bit of originality!
I’m amazed, I have to admit. Rarely do I encounter a blog
that’s both equally educative and engaging, and without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail
on the head. The problem is something that too few men and women are speaking
intelligently about. Now i’m very happy I found this in my
hunt for something regarding this.
wonderful issues altogether, you simply received a logo new reader.
What would you suggest about your submit that you just made
a few days in the past? Any certain?
It’s really a great and useful piece of information. I am happy that you shared this useful info with us.
Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Wonderful, what a blog it is! This web site presents valuable data to us, keep it up.
Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it
was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say,
I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any points for first-time blog writers?
I’d definitely appreciate it.
Thanks for finally writing about > RadioFides.com | Gabinete extraordinario para analizar tema de cooperativas < Liked it!