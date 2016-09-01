El Festijazz dedicado a Gilberto Rojas

El compositor Gilberto Rojas, a través de sus temas, será uno de los protagonistas en la 29 versión del La Paz FestiJazz Internacional 2016 que se realizará desde el jueves 1 hasta el martes 20 de septiembre. Al menos el 80 por ciento de los grupos —tanto nacionales como extranjeros— interpretará composiciones del creador boliviano.
“El FestiJazz se ha convertido en un espacio de encuentro y diálogo intercultural, que permitió reunir a 126 artistas de 16 países. Nos falta África, pero seguro en 2018 vamos a tener algún elenco”, dijo este martes el secretario municipal de Culturas, Andrés Zaratti, durante el lanzamiento del programa.
Músicos y escenarios
El La Paz FestiJazz contará con la presencia de renombrados intérpretes de Alemania, Brasil, Colombia, Estados Unidos, Dinamarca, Francia, México y Suiza, así como más de una veintena de agrupaciones bolivianas invitadas a la fiesta de diversidad, virtuosismo y creatividad, según una nota de prensa de la Secretaría Municipal de Culturas.
Las presentaciones serán en el Teatro Municipal, el Centro Sinfónico Nacional, el Equinoccio, el Paraninfo de la Universidad Mayor de San Andrés, el Teatro Nuna, el Centro Cultural de España, la Fundación Compa – Teatro Trono de El Alto.
En su alcance nacional, este acontecimiento cultural llegará también a las ciudades de Cochabamba, Sucre, Tarija y por primera vez a Oruro, lugar de nacimiento de Gilberto Rojas.
En honor a Rojas
La versión de este año del La Paz FestiJazz internacional coincide con el centenario de nacimiento de Gilberto Rojas. La nota de prensa añade que en el festival se destacan dos homenajes en honor al autor orureño. El primero, con la participación de Álvaro Montenegro y un ensamble, en el concierto inaugural, quienes interpretarán 12 temas en un espectáculo denominado ‘Los Caminos de Rojas’.
Además, el último día del FestiJazz, Danilo Rojas —hijo del compositor— y su sexteto se presentarán acompañados por la Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional para rendir un nuevo tributo. Ambos conciertos se llevarán a cabo en el Teatro Municipal Alberto Saavedra Pérez, según la nota de prensa.
Algunos de los temas de Gilberto Rojas que serán interpretados en el festival serán: Viva Santa Cruz, Prenda querida, Cunumicita, Las Palmeras y Cochalita de mi vida, entre otros,
Novedades
El FestiJazz es posible con el apoyo del Fondo de las Naciones Unidas para la Infancia (Unicef). Gracias a esto se presentará el talentoso niño José André, reconocido en el exterior por su destreza en el piano.
Además, una muestra de 100 afiches recordatorios de esta versión, convocada por la Bienal Internacional del Cartel (BiCeBé), será otra de las novedades. La primera parte de la muestra, que cuenta con diseños realizados por artistas bolivianos y del exterior, será expuesta en la inauguración de festival.
Programa
Teatro Municipal Alberto Saavedra Pérez. A las 19.30
Martes 6
Concierto inaugural ‘Los Caminos de Rojas’ (Bolivia)
Miércoles 7
Aymuray (Bolivia)
Cristian Pérez Quartet (USA)
Jueves 8
Ricardo Herz (Brasil)
Pedro Rentería (México)
Viernes 9
MimiArakaki (Bolivia)
Kinsa (Suiza)
Sábado 10
Berklee Global Jazz Ambassadors Feat. Marco Pignataro (Usa)
Michael Alizon / Jean-René Mourot (Francia)
Domingo 11
Sibah (Bolivia)
Efecto Mandarina (Bolivia)
Lunes 12
Takesi (Bolivia)
Mayra Gonzales (Bolivia)
Martes 13
Aguanile (Bolivia)
Palalesi (Alemania)
Miércoles 14
Jose André Trío (Bolivia)
Trío Nueva Colombia (Colombia)
Jueves 15
Roberto Morales Quinteto (Bolivia)
Anders T. Andersen (Dinamarca)
Viernes 16
Bolivia Big Band (Bolivia)
Tincho Castillo & Heber Peredo (Bolivia)
LA PAZ/Con datos de la SMC
