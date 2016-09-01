Empleados de las cooperativas están en la Ley del Trabajo

El Ministro de Trabajo, Gonzalo Trigoso, indicó que a partir de la fecha todos los trabajadores de las cooperativas mineras están bajo protección de la Ley General del Trabajo y por tanto le corresponde todos los beneficios sociales como el seguro social y subsidio de lactancia.
“A partir de la emisión de este decreto los trabajadores de las cooperativas, así no sean socias, quedan incorporados al seguro de salud, a la Ley General del Trabajo y a la seguridad social”, explicó el ministro Trigoso.
El Ministro indicó que hasta ahora los únicos beneficiarios del seguro social a corto (salud) y largo plazo (jubilación) eran los socios de las cooperativas y sus empleados en los distintos nivele eran eximidos de esa obligación.
También indicó que las socias y las esposas de los socios eran los únicos beneficiarios de asignaciones familiares y el subsidio de lactancia y sus empleados estaban desamparados de estos beneficios para madres y padres.
Asimismo aseguró que el derecho a la sindicalización en las cooperativas mineras está en plena vigencia.
LA PAZ/Fides
