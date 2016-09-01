fallece la sexta victima del bloqueo cooperativista

Pedro Mamani Massi (44) cooperativista minero falleció este jueves en el hospital Obrero de Oruro, después de haber sido declarado con muerte cerebral hace una semana. Mamani es la sexta víctima de los enfrentamientos entre la Policía y los mineros cooperativistas la pasada semana.
El jefe Médico del hospital Obrero, Freddy Espada “El paciente Pedro Mamani Massi ha fallecido la promediar las 14.20 actualmente es remitido para hacer su autopsia en la ciudad de La Paz. El paciente se encontraba con muerte cerebral debido a un traumatismo encéfalo craneal abierto por una bala”.
El cooperativista tenía una bala en el cerebro que ingreso por la nuca, y se mantenía con vida porque estaba conectado a un respirador artificial, desde el domingo la familia pidió a los médicos que lo desconecten.
Pedro Mamani trabajaba la cooperativa San sebastían de de Viloco y según información de su familia no tenía esposa ni hijos.
Las otras víctimas de los bloqueos de los cooperativistas mineros son: Fermín Mamani, Severino Ichota, Rubén Arapaya y Freddy Ambrosio, y se suma también viceministro de Régimen Interior, Rodolfo Illanes.
El presidente Evo Morales anunció una investigación “caiga quien caiga”,, hasta el momento son nueve los detenidos por la muerte del viceministro Illanes. El fiscal General, Ramiro Guerrero anunció la creación de dos comisiones de fiscales para investigar la muerte de los cinco cooperativistas, cuatro por bala y uno por explosión de dinamita.
ORURO/Fides
