Fecha de publicación: Jueves 1 de septiembre de 2016 -- 12:38

Gobierno revertirá áreas que cooperativistas subarrendaron a privados

Tres ministros presentaron los cinco decretos. (ABI)

Tres ministros presentaron los cinco decretos. (ABI)

Tras un análisis que realizó este jueves el gabinete extraordinario sobre la forma organizativa y productiva del sector cooperativo minero, el Gobierno emitió cinco decretos, de los que tres tiene que ver con ámbito productivo y la principal es la referida a la reversión de las áreas que fueron arrendadas o subarrendada por los cooperativistas.

“El primer decreto de manera expresa revierte a dominio del Estado las áreas sobre las cuales se hubiesen suscrito contratos de riesgo compartido, arrendamiento o subarrendamiento entre las cooperativas mineras con empresas privadas, nacionales o extranjeras”, explicó en conferencia de prensa el ministro de Minería, Cesar Navarro.

Los otros dos decretos que sólo hacen cumplir las normas ya existentes tienen que ver con la verificación y cumplimiento de los principios del cooperativismo.

El segundo decreto otorga la facultad al Ministerio de Minería, al Viceministerio de Política Minera y a la Autoridad Jurisdiccional Administrativa Minera (AJAM) de modificar y revertir las “áreas de las cooperativas mineras que no tengan actividad minera”.

“Esa facultad nos va permitir hacer una verificación de cientos de áreas dispersa en varios departamento del país que esas áreas tienen que estar debidamente explotadas, en esas áreas tiene que haber actividad minera, pero si no existe actividad minera en áreas que están ya sea como concesión, como contrato administrativo minero, serán revertidas al Estado boliviano”.

Con el tercer decreto se otorga la facultad a la Autoridad Jurisdiccional Administrativa Minera (AJAM), a la Autoridad de Fiscalización y Control de Cooperativas y a la COB, a que se constituyan en agentes de control y fiscalización de todas las cooperativas mineras en el país.

Explicó que dicha fiscalización y control estará marcada y regida por los principios del cooperativismo que están definidos en la Ley de Cooperativas. Además las cooperativas deben presentar de manera periódica a la COB el número de asociados que tienen. Y otro elemento fundamental es que tienen que informar sobre el volumen y el valor de producción.

“Es decir cuánto producen como volumen y cuánto perciben como ingreso, a partir de este elemento se tiene que identificar la distribución de ese ingreso por socio cooperativista, eso nos va permitir tener una información detallada si se distribuye los ingresos y los excedentes de la cooperativa de manera equitativa como dice la Ley de Cooperativas”, indicó Navarro.

Todos estos elementos tienen que ser presentados hasta el 31 de enero de cada año incluido el balance general y estados financieros de cada gestión anterior, también la nómina actualizada de socios, del personal administrativo y de las personas que coadyuvan en la actividad productiva.

En caso de que la Autoridad Administrativa, luego de una verificación de la documentación, establezca que alguna cooperativa no cumple con la distribución equitativa del excedente económico podrá recomendar que dicha cooperativa cambie su condición a empresa privada.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
34 comments on “Gobierno revertirá áreas que cooperativistas subarrendaron a privados

  1. My brother recommended I may like this website. He was once entirely right.
    This publish truly made my day. You cann’t consider
    simply how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thank you!

    Responder

  2. I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this
    website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
    Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.

    thank you

    Responder

  3. Hey would you mind letting me know which web host
    you’re using? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
    Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a honest price?

    Kudos, I appreciate it!

    Responder

  6. Thanks for the marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you could be a great author.

    I will make sure to bookmark your blog and may come back down the road.
    I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your
    great job, have a nice holiday weekend!

    Responder

  7. Thanks on your marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading
    it, you may be a great author. I will remember to bookmark your blog and definitely will
    come back later in life. I want to encourage that
    you continue your great posts, have a nice day!

    Responder

  8. Every weekend i used to pay a visit this
    website, because i wish for enjoyment, for the reason that this
    this web page conations in fact nice funny material too.

    Responder

  10. Having read this I thought it was rather informative.
    I appreciate you finding the time and energy to put this short
    article together. I once again find myself spending way too much time both
    reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worth it!

    Responder

  11. Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly.
    I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it
    in two different web browsers and both show the same outcome.

    Responder

  13. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate
    to this superb blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to
    my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this website with my Facebook group.
    Talk soon!

    Responder

  16. Wonderful article! That is the type of information that are supposed
    to be shared across the internet. Shame on Google for
    not positioning this post upper! Come on over and consult with my website .
    Thank you =)

    Responder

  18. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your site.
    You have some really great posts and I feel I would be a good asset.

    If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link
    back to mine. Please send me an email if interested.
    Many thanks!

    Responder

  19. Wow that was strange. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.
    Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to
    say great blog!

    Responder

  22. Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am a blogger, and I
    was wanting to know your situation; we have
    created some nice procedures and we are looking to
    trade solutions with others, be sure to shoot me
    an email if interested.

    Responder

  23. I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog.

    Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?

    Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one
    today.

    Responder

  26. Howdy! This blog post couldn’t be written any better!
    Going through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He constantly kept preaching about this. I will send this information to him.
    Fairly certain he will have a very good read. Many thanks for sharing!

    Responder

  27. Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to “return the
    favor”.I am attempting to find things to
    enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!

    Responder

  28. Excellent post. I used to be checking continuously this weblog
    and I am inspired! Extremely helpful info specially the remaining section :) I deal with such information much.
    I was looking for this particular info for
    a very lengthy time. Thank you and good luck.

    Responder

  31. Heya! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
    My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months of hard work
    due to no back up. Do you have any solutions to protect
    against hackers?

    Responder

  34. Pretty section of content. I simply stumbled upon your website and
    in accession capital to say that I get actually loved account your weblog
    posts. Anyway I will be subscribing for your feeds and even I
    achievement you get right of entry to constantly rapidly.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>