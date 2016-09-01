Gobierno revertirá áreas que cooperativistas subarrendaron a privados

Tras un análisis que realizó este jueves el gabinete extraordinario sobre la forma organizativa y productiva del sector cooperativo minero, el Gobierno emitió cinco decretos, de los que tres tiene que ver con ámbito productivo y la principal es la referida a la reversión de las áreas que fueron arrendadas o subarrendada por los cooperativistas.
“El primer decreto de manera expresa revierte a dominio del Estado las áreas sobre las cuales se hubiesen suscrito contratos de riesgo compartido, arrendamiento o subarrendamiento entre las cooperativas mineras con empresas privadas, nacionales o extranjeras”, explicó en conferencia de prensa el ministro de Minería, Cesar Navarro.
Los otros dos decretos que sólo hacen cumplir las normas ya existentes tienen que ver con la verificación y cumplimiento de los principios del cooperativismo.
El segundo decreto otorga la facultad al Ministerio de Minería, al Viceministerio de Política Minera y a la Autoridad Jurisdiccional Administrativa Minera (AJAM) de modificar y revertir las “áreas de las cooperativas mineras que no tengan actividad minera”.
“Esa facultad nos va permitir hacer una verificación de cientos de áreas dispersa en varios departamento del país que esas áreas tienen que estar debidamente explotadas, en esas áreas tiene que haber actividad minera, pero si no existe actividad minera en áreas que están ya sea como concesión, como contrato administrativo minero, serán revertidas al Estado boliviano”.
Con el tercer decreto se otorga la facultad a la Autoridad Jurisdiccional Administrativa Minera (AJAM), a la Autoridad de Fiscalización y Control de Cooperativas y a la COB, a que se constituyan en agentes de control y fiscalización de todas las cooperativas mineras en el país.
Explicó que dicha fiscalización y control estará marcada y regida por los principios del cooperativismo que están definidos en la Ley de Cooperativas. Además las cooperativas deben presentar de manera periódica a la COB el número de asociados que tienen. Y otro elemento fundamental es que tienen que informar sobre el volumen y el valor de producción.
“Es decir cuánto producen como volumen y cuánto perciben como ingreso, a partir de este elemento se tiene que identificar la distribución de ese ingreso por socio cooperativista, eso nos va permitir tener una información detallada si se distribuye los ingresos y los excedentes de la cooperativa de manera equitativa como dice la Ley de Cooperativas”, indicó Navarro.
Todos estos elementos tienen que ser presentados hasta el 31 de enero de cada año incluido el balance general y estados financieros de cada gestión anterior, también la nómina actualizada de socios, del personal administrativo y de las personas que coadyuvan en la actividad productiva.
En caso de que la Autoridad Administrativa, luego de una verificación de la documentación, establezca que alguna cooperativa no cumple con la distribución equitativa del excedente económico podrá recomendar que dicha cooperativa cambie su condición a empresa privada.
LA PAZ/Fides
