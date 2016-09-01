Fecha de publicación: Jueves 1 de septiembre de 2016 -- 18:10

La oposición venezolana toma Caracas

Protesta de ciudadanos en Caracas, Venezuela. (Opinión)

Protesta de ciudadanos en Caracas, Venezuela. (Opinión)

Miles de partidarios de la oposición salieron a las calles de la capital de Venezuela este jueves para participar la llamada “Toma de Caracas”, protesta con la que buscan presionar a las autoridades electorales para la realización en 2016 del referendo revocatorio contra el presidente de la República, Nicolás Maduro.

“Va a caer, va a caer. Este gobierno va a caer”, gritaba una decena de adolescentes que portaban una bandera gigante de Venezuela y corría por la calle gritando contra las fuerzas del orden que cortaban accesos.

Era la parte final de una jornada de protestas mayoritariamente pacíficas y alegres. En la plaza de Altamira, una de las más emblemáticas de la capital, gente de diversa edad cantó, gritó, pasó calor y hasta se mojó por la lluvia.

“Estoy aquí porque quiero que con esta demostración el gobierno entienda que lo único que queremos es el revocatorio, que está contemplado en la Constitución y es un derecho consagrado”, dijo Arminda Farías, una de las manifestantes, al corresponsal de BBC Mundo en Caracas, Daniel García Marco.

“Queremos paz, queremos tener no la Venezuela de antes sino una mejor, un mejor futuro para mis hijas y mis nietos. Yo sé que el gobierno no nos va a escuchar, pero este es mi granito de arena y el de todos los que estamos aquí”, agregó con cierta resignación, común en otros manifestantes.

La multitudinaria marcha se produjo en un ambiente tranquilo aunque sí hubo algún foco en que la protesta se tornó violenta y se registraron enfrentamientos con la policía.

Según la ONG Foro Penal Venezolano, hubo 40 detenidos en Caracas y una decena más en otras partes del país.

 

 

 

53 comments on “La oposición venezolana toma Caracas

  2. Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice even as you amend your site, how can i
    subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a applicable deal.
    I have been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered brilliant clear idea

    Responder

  6. Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for
    your blog. You have some really good articles
    and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever
    want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link
    back to mine. Please send me an e-mail if interested.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  8. Thanks for every other informative website. The place else could I am getting that type of info written in such
    a perfect means? I have a challenge that I’m simply now working on, and I
    have been at the glance out for such information.

    Responder

  9. Hello there I am so happy I found your site, I really found you by
    error, while I was browsing on Yahoo for something else, Nonetheless I am here
    now and would just like to say cheers for a incredible post and a all round thrilling blog
    (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read
    through it all at the minute but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I
    have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the great job.

    Responder

  11. Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one
    and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam feedback?
    If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated.

    Responder

  12. Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
    The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Safari.

    I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to
    do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
    The style and design look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Cheers

    Responder

  13. Hi there! I know this is kind of off-topic however I needed to
    ask. Does building a well-established blog such as yours take a
    large amount of work? I am brand new to operating a blog however I do write in my diary everyday.
    I’d like to start a blog so I will be able
    to share my experience and views online. Please let me know if
    you have any suggestions or tips for brand
    new aspiring bloggers. Thankyou!

    Responder

  14. I believe what you published was very reasonable.
    However, what about this? suppose you were to write
    a awesome headline? I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your
    website, but suppose you added something that makes people want more?
    I mean RadioFides.com | La oposición venezolana toma Caracas is kinda
    plain. You might look at Yahoo’s home page and see how they write post titles to get viewers to click.
    You might try adding a video or a related pic or two to
    grab people excited about everything’ve got to say.
    Just my opinion, it could make your blog a little livelier.

    Responder

  15. You could certainly see your skills within the work you write.

    The arena hopes for even more passionate writers like you
    who are not afraid to mention how they believe. At all times go
    after your heart.

    Responder

  16. What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this
    I’ve discovered It positively useful and it has aided me out loads.
    I am hoping to give a contribution & aid different users like its aided me.
    Great job.

    Responder

  17. It’s genuinely very complex in this busy life to
    listen news on Television, therefore I simply use web for that purpose, and take the most recent information.

    Responder

  22. Hi, i feel that i saw you visited my site thus i came to return the
    want?.I am attempting to find issues to improve my site!I guess its ok to use some of your concepts!!

    Responder

  23. Good day! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask.

    Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog post or vice-versa?
    My site addresses a lot of the same topics as yours and I think
    we could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re
    interested feel free to send me an email. I look forward to hearing from you!
    Fantastic blog by the way!

    Responder

  24. My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find most of your
    post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for. Do you offer
    guest writers to write content in your case? I wouldn’t mind creating a
    post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write in relation to here.
    Again, awesome website!

    Responder

  25. Have you ever thought about writing an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs?
    I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and would love
    to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would appreciate
    your work. If you are even remotely interested,
    feel free to send me an e-mail.

    Responder

  27. Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve visited this site before but after going through many of the
    posts I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m certainly delighted I
    found it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back regularly!

    Responder

  30. Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am a blogger, and I
    was wanting to know your situation; many of us have created
    some nice practices and we are looking to swap strategies with other folks, be sure to
    shoot me an e-mail if interested.

    Responder

  31. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
    I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to
    read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post.
    I’ll certainly comeback.

    Responder

  33. What i don’t realize is in reality how you’re not really
    much more smartly-favored than you may be right
    now. You’re very intelligent. You understand thus significantly on the
    subject of this subject, made me personally believe it from numerous
    various angles. Its like men and women are
    not interested except it’s one thing to do with Girl
    gaga! Your personal stuffs great. At all times maintain it up!

    Responder

  34. My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of
    the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several
    websites for about a year and am worried about switching
    to another platform. I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it?
    Any help would be really appreciated!

    Responder

  36. This design is spectacular! You obviously know
    how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos,
    I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic
    job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how
    you presented it. Too cool!

    Responder

  37. Greate post. Keep posting such kind of info on your blog.
    Im really impressed by your site.
    Hi there, You have done a great job. I will definitely digg it
    and in my view suggest to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this
    site.

    Responder

  38. My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find a lot of your post’s to
    be precisely what I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content for you personally?

    I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on a number of the subjects you write regarding here.
    Again, awesome weblog!

    Responder

  52. Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have developed some nice methods and we are looking
    to exchange techniques with other folks, be sure
    to shoot me an email if interested.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>