La oposición venezolana toma Caracas

Miles de partidarios de la oposición salieron a las calles de la capital de Venezuela este jueves para participar la llamada “Toma de Caracas”, protesta con la que buscan presionar a las autoridades electorales para la realización en 2016 del referendo revocatorio contra el presidente de la República, Nicolás Maduro.
“Va a caer, va a caer. Este gobierno va a caer”, gritaba una decena de adolescentes que portaban una bandera gigante de Venezuela y corría por la calle gritando contra las fuerzas del orden que cortaban accesos.
Era la parte final de una jornada de protestas mayoritariamente pacíficas y alegres. En la plaza de Altamira, una de las más emblemáticas de la capital, gente de diversa edad cantó, gritó, pasó calor y hasta se mojó por la lluvia.
“Estoy aquí porque quiero que con esta demostración el gobierno entienda que lo único que queremos es el revocatorio, que está contemplado en la Constitución y es un derecho consagrado”, dijo Arminda Farías, una de las manifestantes, al corresponsal de BBC Mundo en Caracas, Daniel García Marco.
“Queremos paz, queremos tener no la Venezuela de antes sino una mejor, un mejor futuro para mis hijas y mis nietos. Yo sé que el gobierno no nos va a escuchar, pero este es mi granito de arena y el de todos los que estamos aquí”, agregó con cierta resignación, común en otros manifestantes.
La multitudinaria marcha se produjo en un ambiente tranquilo aunque sí hubo algún foco en que la protesta se tornó violenta y se registraron enfrentamientos con la policía.
Según la ONG Foro Penal Venezolano, hubo 40 detenidos en Caracas y una decena más en otras partes del país.
