Fecha de publicación: Jueves 1 de septiembre de 2016 -- 08:57

Venezuela: alta tensión por las marchas de este jueves

Marcha de partidarios de la oposición venezolana. (EE)

Venezuela amaneció más vigilado que nunca: miles de policías y militares fueron desplegados en lugares estratégicos ante la llamada “Toma de Caracas”, convocada por la oposición, y la “Toma de Venezuela”, organizada en respuesta por el chavismo.

Las dos partes se acusan de provocación: la opositora Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD), que espera reunir en tres grandes avenidas a un millón de personas para exigir al poder electoral que acelere el referendo, ha dicho que el gobierno busca un estallido de violencia en la ciudad.

“Toda Venezuela se está movilizando por el derecho a votar, por encima de la estrategia del miedo, el chantaje y el amedrentamiento, para hacer la más importante movilización política de nuestra historia reciente”, dijo el vocero de la MUD, Jesús Torrealba, al denunciar trabas del gobierno para que los venezolanos del interior lleguen a la capital.

De acuerdo con testigos en Venezuela, como Magdalena Weil Machado, le contaron a El Espectador que “las entradas a la ciudad de Caracas están bloqueadas por alcabalas de la Guardia Nacional Bolivariana”.

Esta mujer venezolana, que aseguró que “en mi condición de discapacitada saldré a marchar, no me importa si no puedo correr ante cualquier peligro”, contó que también se estaban presentando problemas en las comunicaciones.

“Los venezolanos se han lanzado a los supermercados para abastecerse con lo poco que queada ante las amenazas del Gobierno. Mueren niños y ancianos por desnutrición y falta de medicamentos. El Gobierno suspendió hace tres dias los vuelos privados y drones para evitar tomas aéreas de la marcha. El 80% de los venezolanos está en contra del mandato de Nicolás Maduro”.

Denuncia de golpe

“No nos provoquen a nosotros porque no sólo vamos a trancar Caracas para que nadie entre, sino para que nadie salga”, advirtió en el acto multitudinario el número dos del chavismo, Diosdado Cabello, al recordar que están prohibidos los vuelos privados esta semana.

Maduro acusó a la oposición de planear un golpe de Estado y amenazó con mandar a prisión a dirigentes opositores si se desata la violencia en la manifestación.

“La oposición se juega el todo por el todo, busca demostrar que es una gran mayoría en el país que quiere cambio. El gobierno está centrando su estrategia en desmoralizar, desmovilizar y meter miedo”, afirmó Diego Moya-Ocampos, analista del IHS Markit Country Risk, con sede en Londres.

La MUD reclamará en la calle al Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), al que tacha de chavista, la fecha exacta de recolección de cuatro millones de firmas necesarias para convocar la consulta popular, aunque el ente ha dicho que se hará a fines de octubre y advirtió que disturbios callejeros paralizarían el proceso.

A la oposición le urge que el referendo se efectúe antes del 10 de enero porque si Maduro pierde, habrá elecciones; pero si es revocado después de esa fecha, será sustituido por su vicepresidente.

Funcionarios del gobierno de Maduro ya descartaron la realización del referendo este año. “La recolección de firmas de 20% del padrón electoral (4 millones) para solicitar un referendo revocatorio del mandato del presidente venezolano Nicolás Maduro se realizará durante tres días aún por determinar durante la semana del 24 al 30 de octubre”, anunció la rectora principal del CNE, Socorro Hernández.

Según la firma Venebarómetro, 64% de los electores votaría en contra de Maduro.

Aunque para sus movilizaciones la oposición cuenta con el malestar popular, desde 2014 no convoca multitudes. Según analistas, en parte porque está fresco el recuerdo de la violencia en esas manifestaciones que exigían la salida de Maduro, que dejaron 43 muertos. Nadie quiere repetir la historia.

 CARACAS, VENEZUELA /Agencias
