El Dakar 2017 tendrá su tramo más extenso en Bolivia

Bolivia, que acogerá el siguiente año por cuarta vez la carrera del Dakar, será el “centro de gravedad” del rally, aseveró el viernes el ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana, porque concentrará el mayor tiempo y esfuerzo de la competencia, considerada la más peligrosa del mundo.
“Vamos a partir desde Asunción, Paraguay, cruzaremos Argentina, y Bolivia será el tramo más extenso, más intenso, dilatado, vamos a ser el centro de gravedad de esta cuarta versión, pasando por Bolivia vamos a concentrar el mayor tiempo y esfuerzo de la competencia”, mencionó.
Quintana, en conferencia de prensa dictada junto con los ejecutivos de Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), organizadora del evento deportivo, dio detalles del avance de las actividades orientadas a poner a punto a esa carrera en territorio boliviano.
Explicó que en Bolivia el Dakar pasará por Potosí, Oruro y La Paz, en una ruta que combinará colores pues se impondrá el blanco del salar de Uyuni y el azul del lago sagrado.
Dijo que el recorrido comprenderá una zona montañosa, arenales y lago, entre las que el altiplano será el tramo más inhóspito, que exigirá una mayor fortaleza y destreza de los corredores.
LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI
I’ve read some good stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how so much effort you place to make the
sort of fantastic informative web site.
Thanks for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your next write ups thanks
once again.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and
was wondering what all is required to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after checking through some of the
post I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!
Hi there! I realize this is kind of off-topic but I had to ask.
Does running a well-established blog such as yours require a large amount of work?
I am brand new to operating a blog however I do
write in my journal daily. I’d like to start a blog so I
will be able to share my experience and views online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or
tips for brand new aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!
I blog frequently and I truly appreciate your information. This great article has really peaked my interest.
I will book mark your website and keep checking for new information about once per
week. I opted in for your Feed too.
Hey there! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out
and tell you I really enjoy reading through your articles.
Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same subjects?
Many thanks!
Great article, totally what I wanted to find.
As the admin of this site is working, no doubt very rapidly it will be
renowned, due to its feature contents.
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web
site is fantastic, let alone the content!
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the long run and it is
time to be happy. I have read this submit and if I could I
wish to counsel you few interesting things or tips.
Maybe you could write subsequent articles relating to this article.
I wish to learn even more things about it!
Can I simply just say what a comfort to discover somebody that
truly understands what they are talking about on the web. You definitely understand how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
More and more people must look at this and understand this side of your story.
It’s surprising you’re not more popular given that you definitely have
the gift.
Greetings! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website?
I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another
platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images
aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.