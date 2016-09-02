Fecha de publicación: Viernes 2 de septiembre de 2016 -- 09:58

El Dakar 2017 tendrá su tramo más extenso en Bolivia

rally-dakar-2017-recorridoBolivia, que acogerá el siguiente año por cuarta vez la carrera del Dakar, será el “centro de gravedad” del rally, aseveró el viernes el ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana, porque concentrará el mayor tiempo y esfuerzo de la competencia, considerada la más peligrosa del mundo.

“Vamos a partir desde Asunción, Paraguay, cruzaremos Argentina, y Bolivia será el tramo más extenso, más intenso, dilatado, vamos a ser el centro de gravedad de esta cuarta versión, pasando por Bolivia vamos a concentrar el mayor tiempo y esfuerzo de la competencia”, mencionó.

Quintana, en conferencia de prensa dictada junto con los ejecutivos de Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), organizadora del evento deportivo, dio detalles del avance de las actividades orientadas a poner a punto a esa carrera en territorio boliviano.

 Explicó que en Bolivia el Dakar pasará por Potosí, Oruro y La Paz, en una ruta que combinará colores pues se impondrá el blanco del salar de Uyuni y el azul del lago sagrado.

Dijo que el recorrido comprenderá una zona montañosa, arenales y lago, entre las que el altiplano será el tramo más inhóspito, que exigirá una mayor fortaleza y destreza de los corredores.

LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI

