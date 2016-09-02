Evo asegura que se ira el 2020

El presidente Evo Morales manifestó el viernes en la ciudad de Cobija que está preparado para dejar el Gobierno el 2020, pues la gente le digo eso en el referendo de 21 de febrero pasado.

Les dije varias veces, no estoy en campaña, ustedes me han dicho váyase, me voy a ir en enero de 2020, estamos preparados para eso, pero cada autoridad pasa, deja siempre algo planificado, antes no había”, Sostuvo Morales al inaugurar la Cumbre Productiva de Pando.

El Presidente hasta hace unos meses sostenía que los resultados del 21 de febrero era “el primer tiempo” y que en unos meses habría un “segundo tiempo” en él se impondría y volvería a ser candidato en 2019.

Diferentes sectores afines al Gobierno como los cocaleros, campesinos y mujeres campesinas proclamaron como su único candidato a la presidencia para el 2019.

El primer sector en anunciar la campaña para conseguir que el Presidente postule a un periodo más fueron los cooperativistas en su congreso en abril pasado.

Entre los recursos anunciados para reformar la constitución estaría la promulgación de una ley de excepción por parte de la Asamblea Legislativa.

