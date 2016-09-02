Fecha de publicación: Viernes 2 de septiembre de 2016 -- 18:16

Jhasmani Campos recibe el alta médica

Jhasmani Campos recibió el viernes el alta médica de la Clínica AMID y viajó rumbo a Santa Cruz para incorporarse a la concentración del seleccionado nacional para el partido del martes contra Chile por la octava fecha de la eliminatoria sudamericana para el mundial de Rusia 2018, informó Óscar Dorado, encargado de prensa de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF).

Campos fue internado de emergencia el jueves, luego de haber recibido un fuerte golpe en la cabeza por parte de un jugador peruano, en el partido entre Bolivia y Perú en el estadio Hernando Siles, hecho que le ocasionó una conmoción cerebral, por eso fue sustituido y llevado inmediatamente en ambulancia hasta la clínica.

“Me siento mejor, un poco mareado aún, me hicieron todo tipo de análisis durante toda la noche”, declaró Campos en el Aeropuerto Internacional de El Alto.

El 10 del combinado nacional recibió el alta médica sin complicaciones y dijo que no quiere perderse el partido contra Chile, por lo que tratará de recuperarse, sin embargo, la decisión final la tendrá el cuerpo técnico y médico de la selección.

“No sé si fue malintencionado el golpe, quedé inconsciente un momento en el piso, agradezco a Guillermo (Hoyos), que siempre piensa en la persona, no me sorprende que haya dicho que cambiaba los 3 puntos por mi salud”, agregó.

Campos quiere ser parte del equipo que jugará el martes en Chile, pero dijo que dependerá de cómo se sienta en las prácticas del fin de semana en Santa Cruz, sino le tocará simplemente acompañar al equipo y alentar desde el banco de suplentes.

LA PAZ/APG

