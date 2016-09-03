La roca de la Curva del Diablo vuelve a sitio

La organización Waka Katari llevó hace unos días la roca en la que se ve una imagen del diablo, y que es adorada en la Curva de la autopista La Paz-El Alto, hacia el Bosquecillo de Pura Pura con la finalidad de poder continuar con sus ritos; sin embargo, la Alcaldía de La Paz, a través de la Secretaría de Gestión Ambiental, informó a esta agrupación que realizar los rituales en el área verde era riesgoso ante la posibilidad de incendios y llevó la pieza al lugar de origen.
“Lo que se quiso fue resguardar y proteger el área del bosquecillo de Pura Pura, porque ellos (los integrantes de Waka Katari) al hacer sus actividades ponen ofrendas y prenden velas que se quedan encendidas y se identificó en el área hay sectores quemados, que podrían provocar un incendio y el área es protegida”, explicó la directora de Áreas Protegidas de la Secretaría de Gestión Ambiental, Lisandra Paye.
La roca debe ser movida del lugar debido a la ampliación de la avenida que son ejecutados por la Administradora Boliviana de Carreteras (ABC); sin embargo, los creyentes se oponen. Este jueves los sectores involucrados se reunieron para el tratar el tema y determinaron un cuarto intermedio.
El subalcalde de Max Paredes, Rudy Gonzalo Ticona, informó hace unos días a la AMN que junto con la Unidad de Fiscalización de la Subalcaldía de este macrodistrito colaboró a los creyentes para colocar la pieza en el sitio de la curva de la autopista.
“Fue una solicitud que se hizo y se vio de colocarlo en el mismo lugar y ahora ellos (los creyentes en la figura) están tranquilos porque señalan que la figura no puede ser retirada de su sitio original, porque se trata de un sitio sagrado”, explicó el Subalcalde.
LA PAZ/Con datos del GAMLP
