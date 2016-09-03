Fecha de publicación: Sábado 3 de septiembre de 2016 -- 09:54

Walter Flores: “Pelearemos todos los puntos”

Practica de la selección en Santa Cruz. (APG)

“Los jugadores estamos muy ilusionados, tenemos la oportunidad de jugar los partidos de las eliminatorias, independientemente que estemos o no entre los once, pelearemos todos los puntos que nos quedan”, subrayó Walter Flores, jugador de la Selección Nacional quien atendió al llamado del técnico Ángel Guillermo Hoyos después de varios meses de ausencia en la Verde.

La Selección Nacional concentró en la ciudad de Santa Cruz la noche del jueves después que ganó a Perú por 2 a 0 en el estadio Hernando Siles, de La Paz por la séptima fecha de las eliminatorias mundialistas, es evidente que el resultado dejó a los futbolistas más que contentos y confiados en lo que pueden conseguir el próximo martes en Santiago cuando enfrente a Chile por la octava jornada.

“Ante Perú el equipo mostró que el rendimiento puede mejorar, el plantel es consciente de las posibilidades que tenemos en las eliminatorias. Estamos contentos con lo que pasó, pero también ya nos concentramos en el siguiente partido, conocemos de las características de juego de Chile, pero nosotros tenemos mucho que dar”, subrayó el futbolista de las planillas de Bolívar, quien además en la ciudad de La Paz en los pasados meses dijo que este sería su último año como jugador profesional.

De acuerdo con el cronograma de trabajo del seleccionado el equipo se trasladará a Santiago el lunes mientras que el retorneo al país será un día después del partido, el miércoles, posteriormente el elenco será desconcentrado para que los futbolistas se incorporen a sus planteles con la esperanza de una próxima convocatoria.

“Tenemos una Selección competitiva, segura que puede cambiar las cosas. Estoy muy feliz por el apoyo que nos mostraron en el partido (el jueves) eso se noto, espero que en el futuro se pueda dar otra alegría a mucha gente. Tenemos 12 partidos más por jugar, nosotros queremos clasificar se que podemos. A chile viajaremos con mucha confianza e intentar sumar y soñar en lo que viene”, destacó el jugador Marcelo Martins, quien también fue titular ante el representativo de Perú.

Esa opinión es compartida por Yasmani Duk, quien no pudo ser tomado en cuenta en el compromiso contra Perú por acumulación de tarjetas amarillas, pero ante Chile estará a disposición y si el técnico Ángel Guillermo Hoyos lo dispone jugará. “Deberíamos soñar todos juntos, hay que jalar para un sólo lado. Si el entrenador me llama estoy listo para jugar, trabajo para ser un aporte en el equipo”.

“Gracias a Dios logramos nuestro objetivo ante Perú, ahora hay que pensar en Chile, necesitamos de los puntos, dejaremos todo en el campo de juego, la fe mueve montañas”, dijo Pedro Azogue. El futbolista tiene toda la confianza del entrenador argentino, quien además declaró a los medios locales que ya volcaron la hoja pero queda latente el resultado del jueves.

SANTA CRUZ/APG

