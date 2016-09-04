Día del Peatón: Los vecinos tomaron las calles

Miles de vecinos de todas las edades aprovecharon este domingo las calles libre de vehículos para pasear, andar en bicicleta, hacer deporte y divertirse junto a sus familias y amigos durante el Día del Peatón.
Las áreas verdes de la ciudad reunieron sobre todo a pequeños. Algunas calles fueron tomadas por ciclistas que hacían acrobacias. Por ejemplo, luego de la novena carrera “Jóvenes con Ñeq’e”.
“Son pocas las oportunidades que se tiene para sacar nuestras bicicletas”, Mario Aguilar, de 15 años.
Los patines y patinetas también fueron utilizados. Al final de la avenida Arce, los niños y jóvenes se animaron a usarlos por la facilidad de la pendiente y otros compitieron en improvisadas carreras de carritos sin motor.
La directora municipal de Deportes, Jannet Ferrufino, comentó que en toda la urbe paceña se habilitaron 60 puntos para que los vecinos realicen alguna actividad deportiva.
Pasando por los puentes Trillizos en una caravana de bicicletas, el motociclista Wálter Nosiglia, resaltó la jornada.
“Estoy con toda mi familia disfrutaron del derecho de circular por las calles sin bocina o sin estar escapándose de los autos, ojalá que esta actividad se repita tres veces al año”.
LA PAZ/ Con datos del GAMLP
