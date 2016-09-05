Epsas garantiza normal abastecimiento de agua en La Paz

El gerente de operaciones de la Empresa Pública Social de Agua y Saneamiento (Epsas), Iván Sarmiento, aseguró a radio Fides que está garantizado el abastecimiento normal de agua para la ciudad de La Paz, a pesar de la sequía que afecta a varias regiones del país.
Explicó que los embalses para la provisión del líquido elemento se mantienen en sus niveles normales pese a las pocas precipitaciones pluviales por lo que se descarta situaciones críticas o problema de desfase.
“No tenemos ningún inconveniente ha habido pocas lluvias pero el servicio está garantizado, tenemos un departamento encargado del monitoreo de los embalses y no es crítico, estamos esperando las lluvias que se van a presentar seguramente en octubre, noviembre y con eso si se va mantener el equilibrio pero no tenemos nada crítico en este momento”, dijo.
Según Sarmiento, la demanda del agua es considerable pues va en crecimiento tanto en La Paz como en la ciudad de El Alto, sin embargo, dijo que aquello tampoco será un problema para un normal abastecimiento.
LA PAZ/Fides
