Evo promete más puntos a maestros que clasifiquen a los juegos plurinacionales

El presidente Evo Morales inauguró el lunes la segunda fase de los Juegos Estudiantiles Plurinacionales 2016, nivel secundaria, en Cochabamba, y anunció que se estudia que los maestros cuyos estudiantes clasifiquen en esa competencia obtengan puntos para el ascenso de categoría.
“Estamos estudiando mediante el Ministerio de Educación, que desde el próximo año, profesores que clasifiquen de la segunda fase a la tercera fase y si son campeones van a recibir un puntaje para su ascenso correspondiente”, dijo en el acto realizado en el estadio “Félix Capriles”.
En su discurso, Morales pidió que la delegación de Cochabamba realice una buena actuación en el evento deportivo y llegue a la tercera etapa para conseguir el primer lugar en el medallero como lo hizo en cinco ediciones pasadas.
También recomendó a los estudiantes que participan del evento que compitan con ahínco bajo la consigna de que el deporte es la mejor diversión para cualquier ser humano.
“Jamás (se dediquen) a la drogadicción, jamás a la perversión. Si el deporte es salud, si el deporte es integración hay que fomentar el deporte”, sostuvo.
Por otra parte, Morales recomendó que los ganadores de la cita deportiva se preparen para que el país cuente con atletas que en pruebas mundiales.
“Ese es el gran deseo, es el sueño que tenemos como autoridades nacionales”, aseveró.
La segunda etapa de los Juegos Estudiantiles Plurinacionales cuenta en Cochabamba con la participación de 3.200 participantes de unidades educativas de 40 de los 47 municipios regionales que competirán en 11 disciplinas durante una semana.
COCHABAMBA/Con datos de ABI
