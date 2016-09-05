Fecha de publicación: Lunes 5 de septiembre de 2016 -- 10:55

Evo promete más puntos a maestros que clasifiquen a los juegos plurinacionales

El presidente, Evo Morales entrega premios en juegos plurinacionales. (Archivo)

El presidente, Evo Morales entrega premios en juegos plurinacionales. (Archivo)

El presidente Evo Morales inauguró el lunes la segunda fase de los Juegos Estudiantiles Plurinacionales 2016, nivel secundaria, en Cochabamba, y anunció que se estudia que los maestros cuyos estudiantes clasifiquen en esa competencia obtengan puntos para el ascenso de categoría.

“Estamos estudiando mediante el Ministerio de Educación, que desde el próximo año, profesores que clasifiquen de la segunda fase a la tercera fase y si son campeones van a recibir un puntaje para su ascenso correspondiente”, dijo en el acto realizado en el estadio “Félix Capriles”.

En su discurso, Morales pidió que la delegación de Cochabamba realice una buena actuación en el evento deportivo y llegue a la tercera etapa para conseguir el primer lugar en el medallero como lo hizo en cinco ediciones pasadas.

También recomendó a los estudiantes que participan del evento que compitan con ahínco bajo la consigna de que el deporte es la mejor diversión para cualquier ser humano.

“Jamás (se dediquen) a la drogadicción, jamás a la perversión. Si el deporte es salud, si el deporte es integración hay que fomentar el deporte”, sostuvo.

Por otra parte, Morales recomendó que los ganadores de la cita deportiva se preparen para que el país cuente con atletas que en pruebas mundiales.

“Ese es el gran deseo, es el sueño que tenemos como autoridades nacionales”, aseveró.

La segunda etapa de los Juegos Estudiantiles Plurinacionales cuenta en Cochabamba con la participación de 3.200 participantes de unidades educativas de 40 de los 47 municipios regionales que competirán en 11 disciplinas durante una semana.

COCHABAMBA/Con datos de ABI

54 comments on “Evo promete más puntos a maestros que clasifiquen a los juegos plurinacionales

  8. Hello! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are
    you using for this website? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m
    looking at options for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

    Responder

  11. Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon everyday.
    It will always be useful to read through articles from other writers and use a little something from other web sites.

    Responder

  15. Unquestionably consider that that you stated.

    Your favorite reason appeared to be at the internet the easiest thing to be mindful of.
    I say to you, I certainly get irked at the same time
    as other people think about worries that they plainly do not realize about.
    You controlled to hit the nail upon the top as neatly as outlined out the
    entire thing without having side effect , folks can take a signal.
    Will likely be back to get more. Thank you

    Responder

  16. Wow that was odd. I just wrote an really long comment but after I
    clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not
    writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted
    to say excellent blog!

    Responder

  17. I’m extremely impressed with your writing talents as smartly as
    with the format in your blog. Is that this a paid subject or did you customize it yourself?
    Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is uncommon to
    peer a great weblog like this one nowadays..

    Responder

  18. Hi! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa?
    My website discusses a lot of the same subjects as
    yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each
    other. If you happen to be interested feel free to send me an email.
    I look forward to hearing from you! Wonderful blog by the way!

    Responder

  20. I believe what you posted made a great deal of sense.
    However, think on this, what if you were to create a killer headline?

    I am not saying your content isn’t good., but suppose you added a headline to maybe grab a person’s attention? I mean RadioFides.com | Evo promete más puntos a maestros que clasifiquen a los juegos plurinacionales
    is kinda vanilla. You could look at Yahoo’s front page
    and note how they create article headlines to grab viewers interested.
    You might add a related video or a related pic or two to grab readers interested about what you’ve got to
    say. Just my opinion, it might make your blog a little bit more interesting.

    Responder

  25. Hi there, I found your site by way of Google at the same time as looking for a similar matter, your website came up,
    it looks great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hello there, just turned into alert to your weblog via Google, and located that
    it is truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
    I will be grateful should you proceed this in future.
    A lot of other folks might be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  27. Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.

    Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways,
    just wanted to say great blog!

    Responder

  28. Hi! I could have sworn I’ve visited this blog before but after browsing through a few of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
    Anyways, I’m certainly delighted I found it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back regularly!

    Responder

  29. Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you can be
    a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back in the future.
    I want to encourage you continue your great posts,
    have a nice weekend!

    Responder

  31. Hi would you mind letting me know which web host you’re
    working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web
    browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
    Can you recommend a good hosting provider at a fair price?
    Many thanks, I appreciate it!

    Responder

  32. Excellent pieces. Keep writing such kind of info on your
    page. Im really impressed by it.
    Hi there, You have performed an incredible job. I will definitely
    digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am confident they’ll be
    benefited from this site.

    Responder

  37. You are so interesting! I do not think I have read through anything like
    this before. So great to discover another person with some genuine thoughts on this topic.

    Really.. thanks for starting this up. This web site is one
    thing that is required on the internet, someone with some originality!

    Responder

  39. whoah this weblog is fantastic i really like reading your
    articles. Stay up the good work! You realize, many persons are looking around for this
    info, you can help them greatly.

    Responder

  42. My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for.
    Does one offer guest writers to write content for yourself?
    I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write
    regarding here. Again, awesome weblog!

    Responder

  46. Greetings I am so glad I found your web site, I really found
    you by error, while I was researching on Bing for something
    else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a marvelous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design),
    I don’t have time to read it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added
    in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please
    do keep up the great b.

    Responder

  50. Cephalexin 500mg Color [url=http://clom1.xyz/clomiphene-usa.php]Clomiphene Usa[/url] Were To Buy Suprax And Sithromax Acheter Priligy Bon Marche [url=http://buyac.xyz/accutane-cost.php]Accutane Cost[/url] Online Viagra Cialis Kaufen Ontario Based Viagra [url=http://al7.xyz/cheap-generic-xenical.php]Cheap Generic Xenical[/url] Acheter Kamagra Clermont Diflucan Online Prescription [url=http://antab1.xyz/cheapest-antabuse.php]Cheapest Antabuse[/url] Afin Priligy Dapoxetine Acheter Viagra France [url=http://buyal.xyz/buy-alli.php]Buy Alli[/url] Kamagra Viagra Generika Cialis Prices In The United States [url=http://5553pill.xyz/buy-100mg-vibramycin-online.php]Buy 100mg Vibramycin Online[/url] Vente De Clomid Prix Cheapeast Zentel [url=http://propeus.xyz/cheapest-propecia-prices.php]Cheapest Propecia Prices[/url] Viagra Vegetal Cialis Cheapest Lowest Price Usa [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/buy-generic-cialis.php]Buy Generic Cialis[/url] Levitra Elado Keflex Dose For Dog [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/cialis-generic.php]Cialis Generic[/url] Cialis Non Fa Effetto What Is Viagra Jelly [url=http://5553pill.xyz/order-vibramycin-onlines.php]Order Vibramycin Onlines[/url] Cialis Cachets Order Levothyroxine Canada Online [url=http://amoxi.xyz/cheap-amoxil-1.php]Cheap Amoxil[/url] Purchasing Viagra In Canada Side Effects Of Amoxicillin In Infant [url=http://furos.xyz/cheap-lasix-order.php]Cheap Lasix Order[/url] Over Counter Med Comparable To Cialis Buy Combivent Without Prescription [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/real-viagra-online.php]Real Viagra Online[/url] 50 Mg Amatriptyline Cheap Buy En Language Levitra [url=http://doxyc.xyz/vibramycin-online-online.php]Vibramycin Online Online[/url] Propecia Y Alcohol Aid [url=http://doxyc.xyz/doxycycline-price.php]Doxycycline Price[/url] Zithromax Dose In Children Who Send Cialis In Less Than 5 Days [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/generic-viagra-pills.php]Generic Viagra Pills[/url] Cipro V Amoxicillin Amoxicillin 50 Mg Per Kg [url=http://buylevi.xyz/purchasing-levitra.php]Purchasing Levitra[/url] Buy Aldara Cream India Levitra Grapefruitsaft [url=http://doxyc.xyz]Buy Doxycycline[/url] Rx Pharmacy Ciallis Lasix Kopen [url=http://strat1.xyz/cheap-strattera.php]Cheap Strattera[/url] Buy Generic Plavix In Us Best Price Drugs 24 [url=http://antabusa.xyz/order-antabuse-pills.php]Order Antabuse Pills[/url] Goutichine Best Canadian Pharmacy Cialis [url=http://amox1.xyz/cheap-amoxil-generic.php]Cheap Amoxil Generic[/url] Amoxicillin Cough Syrup And 100 Mg No Scrip Cialis [url=http://buyal.xyz/where-to-order-xenical.php]Where To Order Xenical[/url] Zithromax Ask A Patient Cialis Stripes Erfahrungen [url=http://amox1.xyz/purchase-cheap-amoxil.php]Purchase Cheap Amoxil[/url] Clobetasol Pills Free Shipping Levitra Ohne Rezept Schweiz [url=http://buylevi.xyz/levitra-tab.php]Levitra Tab[/url] Levitra Pills Online Levitra Overnight Delivery [url=http://buyizot.xyz/buy-acne.php]Buy Acne[/url] Cialis 5 Mg Foglio Illustrativo How Amoxicillin Makes U Feel [url=http://buycheapdapoxonline.xyz/priligy-forum.php]Priligy Forum[/url] Priligy Official Site Uk Online Pharmacy Airmidex [url=http://al7.xyz/xenical-online-prices.php]Xenical Online Prices[/url] Non Prescription Tadalafil Dutasteride Can I Purchase [url=http://zithro.xyz/generic-zithromax-buy.php]Generic Zithromax Buy[/url] Viagra Aumenta La Presion Viagra Shop Deutschland [url=http://buyzol.xyz/zoloft-to-buy.php]Zoloft To Buy[/url] Venta De Cialis En Madrid Zentel Mastercard [url=http://al7.xyz/cheap-xenical-40mg.php]Cheap Xenical 40mg[/url] Doxycycline Buy Online Canada Acquisto Cialis 20 Mg [url=http://kama1.xyz/buy-generic-kamagra.php]Buy Generic Kamagra[/url] Non Prescription Metformin Vente De Cialis En France [url=http://buyzithro.xyz/compra-zithromax-online.php]Compra Zithromax Online[/url] Viagra Anonym Bestellen Cialis Sem Receita [url=http://buylevi.xyz/best-levitra-price.php]Best Levitra Price[/url] Cialis Tadalafil France Viagra Soft Tab Are They Any Good [url=http://deltas.xyz/map.php]Generic Prednisone[/url] Symptoms Of A Reaction To Amoxicillin Cialis Ohne Rezept Aachen [url=http://buyzithro.xyz/zithromax-online-blue.php]Zithromax Online Blue[/url] Tomar Propecia Estearato De Magnesio Buy Metronidazole 750 Mg Without A Prescription [url=http://levi1.xyz/levitra-price-check.php]Levitra Price Check[/url] Dutasteride 0.5mg Lipitor [url=http://buyprednis.xyz/purchase-deltasone-40mg.php]Purchase Deltasone 40mg[/url] Isotretinoin izotek from canada direct low price overseas Progesterone Menopause From Canada Store1 Mg Finasteride Cheap Propecia [url=http://buystrat.xyz/cheapest-strattera-online.php]Cheapest Strattera Online[/url] Cialis Usa Prices Kamagra En Hipertension Arterial [url=http://furos.xyz/buying-lasix-online.php]Buying Lasix Online[/url] Cheap Celexa Online Edpharmacy [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/generic-viagra.php]Generic Viagra[/url] Cialis Boite De 16

    Responder

  51. Hi there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I will certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
    I am sure they will be benefited from this website.

    Responder

  52. May I simply say what a comfort to discover somebody that truly knows what they’re talking about online.
    You actually understand how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
    A lot more people ought to look at this and understand this
    side of your story. I was surprised you aren’t more popular given that you certainly have the gift.

    Responder

  54. I’m no longer sure where you’re getting your information, but
    great topic. I needs to spend some time finding out much more or understanding more.
    Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this information for my mission.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>