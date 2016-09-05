Familia de Illanes pide dejar de difundir imágenes del fallecido en los medios

El Ministerio de Gobierno mediantes sus cuentas en las redes sociales difundió, este lunes, un comunicado de la familia del exviceministro Rodolfo Illanes, en la que piden a los medios de comunicación dejar de difundir las imágenes previas al asesinato del funcionario.
“La difusión de las fotografías de nuestro amado padre y esposo con las horrendas heridas y laceraciones que causaron su muerte provocan un daño imposible de sobrellevar y constituyen un agravio adicional al derecho a la buena imagen y honra de una persona que entregó su vida en beneficio de su familia, su pueblo y su Patria”, dice la nota.
El comunicado es firmado por Antonieta San Martín, viuda de Illanes, y sus hijos Daniela y Rodolfo Illanes San Martín.
La pasada semana fueron difundidos dos videos del funcionario en momentos antes de ser agredido hasta causarle la muerte el pasado 25 de agosto.
También pide: “a todos los medios de comunicación, periodistas, líderes de opinión pública, operadores de grupos en redes sociales, cibernautas y personas de bien a no prestarse a esta inhumana campaña de desprestigio”.
A continuación el comunicado de la familia Illanes San Martín
COMUNICADO A LA OPINIÓN PÚBLICA
La familia de quien en vida fue, Viceministro de Régimen Interior y Policía, Dr. Rodolfo Joaquín Illanes Alvarado, comunica a la opinión pública lo siguiente:
Durante los últimos días, personas inescrupulosas y con fines que por decencia no corresponde mencionar, se han dado la tarea de difundir a través de las redes sociales imágenes del viceministro de Régimen Interior y Policía, Dr. Rodolfo Illanes Alvarado.
Lamentamos que esas acciones contrarias a la ley y cualquier signo de humanidad, profundicen aún más el inmenso dolor que sentimos por esa pérdida irreparable.
La difusión de las fotografías de nuestro amado padre y esposo con las horrendas heridas y laceraciones que causaron su muerte provocan un daño imposible de sobrellevar y constituyen un agravio adicional al derecho a la buena imagen y honra de una persona que entregó su vida en beneficio de su familia, su pueblo y su Patria.
Solicitamos y exhortamos a todos los medios de comunicación, periodistas, líderes de opinión pública, operadores de grupos en redes sociales, cibernautas y personas de bien a no prestarse a esta inhumana campaña de desprestigio y colaborar con las autoridades pertinentes que ya iniciaron un proceso de investigación para identificar y sancionar a los responsables de ese crimen de lesa humanidad.
Firman:
Antonieta Rosario San Martín de Illanes
ESPOSA
Daniela Illanes San Martín
HIJA
Rodolfo Roberto Illanes San Martín
HIJO
