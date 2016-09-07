Mineros se oponen a la prohibición de utilizar dinamita en movilizaciones

La Federación Sindical de Trabajadores Mineros de Bolivia (FSTMB) resolvió en su ampliado nacional realizado en la ciudad de Santa Cruz, rechazar el Decreto 2888 que prohíbe el uso de la dinamita en las movilizaciones sociales.
“De manera categórica, todos los sindicatos afiliados de la FSTMB hemos resuelto no acatar el Decreto 2888, y exigimos al Gobierno la derogación inmediata de esta norma. La misma no solo prohíbe el uso de la dinamita sino que nos incrimina y penaliza anticipadamente a los dirigentes y participantes de una movilización social. Esa es una manera de callar al pueblo”, informó Orlando Gutiérrez, Secretario Ejecutivo de los mineros sindicalizados.
A su turno, Guido Mitma, máximo dirigente de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), señaló que se trata de una decisión atinada, dado que las movilizaciones sociales no se hacen de manera voluntaria sino forzada por la falta de atención del gobierno a las demandas sociales.
“Se está mellando el derecho de manera sistemática, con el tema penal y civil a los trabajadores, lo cual es inaceptable. Y como CEN de la COB en La Paz también hemos tomado la misma postura”, señaló.
Mitma señaló que la dinamita es un símbolo de lucha de los sectores desposeídos del país, que históricamente fue utilizado para la defensa de la democracia, además de constituir un instrumento de trabajo que genera empleo a cientos de familias mineras del país.
En las participaciones de los diferentes dirigentes las voces contra el Gobierno fueron mayoritarias y exigieron que la FSTMB pida a la COB convocar a un ampliado nacional para definir su posición con respecto a la alianza con el presidente Evo Morales.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
Hmm it seems like your website ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any tips and hints for first-time blog writers?
I’d definitely appreciate it.
It’s in fact very complex in this busy life to listen news on TV,
so I simply use world wide web for that purpose, and
obtain the most up-to-date information.
I always emailed this blog post page to all my associates,
as if like to read it then my friends will too.
An interesting discussion is definitely worth comment. I believe that you should write
more on this subject, it may not be a taboo subject but typically people
do not talk about such topics. To the next! Many thanks!!
I do not even know how I finished up here, but I thought this post was once great.
I do not realize who you might be but definitely you are going
to a well-known blogger if you aren’t already. Cheers!
you’re truly a just right webmaster. The site loading velocity is incredible.
It kind of feels that you’re doing any unique trick.
Moreover, The contents are masterwork. you’ve done
a magnificent process on this subject!
What i don’t realize is if truth be told how you are not really much more well-appreciated than you may be right now.
You’re so intelligent. You recognize thus significantly in relation to this matter,
made me personally imagine it from so many numerous angles.
Its like women and men aren’t involved until it is one thing
to do with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs nice.
Always maintain it up!
Have you ever considered writing an ebook or guest authoring on other
websites? I have a blog centered on the same ideas you discuss and would love
to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would
enjoy your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free
to send me an email.
Hey! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 4!
Just wanted to say I love reading through
your blog and look forward to all your posts! Carry on the excellent work!
you’re really a excellent webmaster. The website loading speed is incredible.
It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you have done a wonderful
task in this subject!
I really like looking through a post that can make people think.
Also, thank you for permitting me to comment!
Fabulous, what a website it is! This web site provides valuable facts to us, keep it up.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and
I in finding It truly helpful & it helped me out much.
I am hoping to provide something again and help
others such as you aided me.
I am not sure where you’re getting your information, but great
topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for
this info for my mission.
Normally I don’t read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to try
and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, quite great post.