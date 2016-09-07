Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 7 de septiembre de 2016 -- 10:40

Mineros se oponen a la prohibición de utilizar dinamita en movilizaciones

Ampliado de la FSTMB en Santa Cruz. (APG)

La Federación Sindical de Trabajadores Mineros de Bolivia (FSTMB) resolvió en su ampliado nacional realizado en la ciudad de Santa Cruz, rechazar el Decreto 2888 que prohíbe el uso de la dinamita en las movilizaciones sociales.

“De manera categórica, todos los sindicatos afiliados de la FSTMB hemos resuelto no acatar el Decreto 2888, y exigimos al Gobierno la derogación inmediata de esta norma. La misma no solo prohíbe el uso de la dinamita sino que nos incrimina y penaliza anticipadamente a los dirigentes y participantes de una movilización social. Esa es una manera de callar al pueblo”, informó Orlando Gutiérrez, Secretario Ejecutivo de los mineros sindicalizados.

A su turno, Guido Mitma, máximo dirigente de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), señaló que se trata de una decisión atinada, dado que las movilizaciones sociales no se hacen de manera voluntaria sino forzada por la falta de atención del gobierno a las demandas sociales.

“Se está mellando el derecho de manera sistemática, con el tema penal y civil a los trabajadores, lo cual es inaceptable. Y como CEN de la COB en La Paz también hemos tomado la misma postura”, señaló.

Mitma señaló que la dinamita es un símbolo de lucha de los sectores desposeídos del país, que históricamente fue utilizado para la defensa de la democracia, además de constituir un instrumento de trabajo que genera empleo a cientos de familias mineras del país.

En las participaciones de los diferentes dirigentes las voces contra el Gobierno fueron mayoritarias y exigieron que la FSTMB pida a la COB convocar a un ampliado nacional para definir su posición con respecto a la alianza con el presidente Evo Morales.

SANTA CRUZ/Fides

