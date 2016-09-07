Viceministra de Medio Ambiente califica de irresponsables a criticos de El Bala

La viceministra de Medio Ambiente y Biodiversidad, Cinthya Silva Maturana, calificó este miércoles como falsa la información vertida por ambientalistas y políticos opositores sobre el posible impacto medioambiental del Proyecto Hidroeléctrico Chepete – El Bala y desestimó cualquier dato irresponsable que sólo busca confundir a la opinión pública.
“La política de nuestro Gobierno jamás acompañaría una decisión en la que no se dé un punto de equilibrio. Para eso hemos luchado por una Ley de la Madre Tierra que plantea un desarrollo integral. Yo les pido que sigamos acompañando el proceso no sólo del proyecto hidroléctrico Chepete – El Bala, sino todos los proyectos para un desarrollo intersectorial en favor de la funcionalidad ambiental de los territorios indígenas”, precisó la autoridad.
Varios grupos de defensa de las áreas protegidas indicaron que el proyecto del El Bala no tiene un estudio ambiental responsable, como tampoco esta garantizada la compra de energía que produzcan las dos represas.
Silva calificó el activismo contra el proyecto como una acción irresponsable que sólo busca aterrorizar a las personas. “No es así, no se va a inundar el Madidi ni el Pilón Lajas, y más aun: no van a perder las comunidades sus territorios, que es lo que están tratando de hacer creer algunos activistas y opositores”, cuestionó.
La Viceministra manifestó que la Empresa Nacional de Electricidad (ENDE) actuó de manera responsable en el proceso del estudio de identificación, al elegir de entre 22 opciones aquella que tiene menor impacto ambiental. En ese sentido, añadió que en adelante cualquier persona –ambientalista u opositor– que adelante información sobre el impacto ambiental es “mentira”, porque no se cuenta con el estudio del proyecto a diseño final.
Asimismo, Silva Maturana pidió a la población acompañar el estudio a diseño final del proyecto hidroeléctrico Chepete – El Bala, tomando en cuenta que este proceso tomará 15 meses.
“Tenemos un estudio de identificación que nos adelanta una primera aproximación de lo que serán las superficies y localización del posible impacto ambiental. (…) Estamos haciendo el seguimiento y Ende está haciendo el diseño que incluso disminuya aquel impacto posible. No hay en ningún momento la decisión de inundar el Madidi, simplemente es una falsedad”, señaló.
LA PAZ/ Fides con datos MMA y A
