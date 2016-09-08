Fecha de publicación: Jueves 8 de septiembre de 2016 -- 09:05

Evo invita a Bachelet a visitar el Silala

El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, el canciller de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz y la presidenta Chilena Michelle Bachelet. (Minex)

El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, el canciller de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz y la presidenta Chilena Michelle Bachelet. (Minex)

El presidente Evo Morales invitó, este jueves, mediante un tuit a la presidenta de Chile, Michelle Bachelet, y al canciller de ese país, Heraldo Muñoz, a visitar los manantiales del Silala en territorio boliviano.

“Invitamos a la Presidenta o al canciller de Chile visitar los manantiales del Silala y no sólo verlos desde la frontera” indica el mensaje publicado en la red social.

Morales hizo esta invitación en momentos en el que una comisión de diputados chilenos junto a la agente ante La Haya, Ximena Fuentes y expertos militares inician una inspección a las aguas del Silala en territorio chileno, y cerca de la frontera con Bolivia.

El objetivo de la comitiva es constatar en terreno la postura defendida por Chile ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) La Haya con respecto a la demanda interpuesta en junio pasado contra Bolivia por el uso de las aguas del manantial.

En sus tuits, Morales hizo referencia a la decisión del Gobierno chileno de exigir visas a diplomáticos bolivianos, luego de la visita del canciller David Choquehuanca a los puertos de Arica y Antofagasta.

“El Estado Plurinacional no exige visa para el ingreso a territorio boliviano. Somos de la cultura del diálogo y la diplomacia de los pueblos”, indica el tuit.

Chile demandó en junio a Bolivia ante la CIJ pidiendo a este tribunal que defina la naturaleza de las aguas del Silala, que Bolivia afirma son un manantial y Santiago asegura que es un río internacional.

LA PAZ/Fides

