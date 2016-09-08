Evo invita a Bachelet a visitar el Silala

El presidente Evo Morales invitó, este jueves, mediante un tuit a la presidenta de Chile, Michelle Bachelet, y al canciller de ese país, Heraldo Muñoz, a visitar los manantiales del Silala en territorio boliviano.
“Invitamos a la Presidenta o al canciller de Chile visitar los manantiales del Silala y no sólo verlos desde la frontera” indica el mensaje publicado en la red social.
Morales hizo esta invitación en momentos en el que una comisión de diputados chilenos junto a la agente ante La Haya, Ximena Fuentes y expertos militares inician una inspección a las aguas del Silala en territorio chileno, y cerca de la frontera con Bolivia.
El objetivo de la comitiva es constatar en terreno la postura defendida por Chile ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) La Haya con respecto a la demanda interpuesta en junio pasado contra Bolivia por el uso de las aguas del manantial.
En sus tuits, Morales hizo referencia a la decisión del Gobierno chileno de exigir visas a diplomáticos bolivianos, luego de la visita del canciller David Choquehuanca a los puertos de Arica y Antofagasta.
“El Estado Plurinacional no exige visa para el ingreso a territorio boliviano. Somos de la cultura del diálogo y la diplomacia de los pueblos”, indica el tuit.
Chile demandó en junio a Bolivia ante la CIJ pidiendo a este tribunal que defina la naturaleza de las aguas del Silala, que Bolivia afirma son un manantial y Santiago asegura que es un río internacional.
LA PAZ/Fides
Wow! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
Your style is really unique compared to other folks I’ve read stuff from.
I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this
page.
Hi friends, its wonderful paragraph concerning educationand completely defined, keep it up all the time.
Hello everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this web site, and paragraph is
really fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting these types of articles.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like
you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message
home a little bit, but other than that, this is great blog.
A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.
I am curious to find out what blog system you are working with?
I’m having some minor security issues with my latest blog and I would like
to find something more safe. Do you have any recommendations?
wh0cd924659 clindamycin
My brother suggested I might like this website. He was entirely right.
This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much
time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you could be a great
author. I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and
definitely will come back in the future. I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your great work, have
a nice afternoon!
fantastic points altogether, you just won a brand new reader.
What would you suggest about your submit that
you just made some days in the past? Any certain?
Currently it appears like Movable Type is the best blogging platform out there right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
Its such as you read my mind! You appear to grasp a lot about this, like you wrote the guide in it or something.
I feel that you simply could do with a few p.c. to force the message house a little bit, however other than that, this is magnificent blog.
An excellent read. I will certainly be back.
It’s an amazing piece of writing designed for all the internet visitors; they
will obtain advantage from it I am sure.
I’m not sure exactly why but this web site is loading incredibly slow
for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue
on my end? I’ll check back later on and see if the problem
still exists.
What i do not realize is if truth be told how you’re not really a lot more smartly-preferred than you might be now.
You’re very intelligent. You understand therefore significantly relating to this topic, made me in my view believe it from a lot of numerous angles.
Its like men and women don’t seem to be fascinated unless it’s something to do with Lady gaga!
Your own stuffs excellent. All the time care for it up!