Gobernador potosino advierte con procesos si no se demuestra venta de niños

El gobernador de Potosí, Juan Carlos Sejas, advirtió este jueves con iniciar un proceso judicial al exdefensor del Pueblo de dicha región, Jorge Oporto Ordoñez, si no aclara la denuncia de venta de niños y adolescentes en la frontera la Quiaca – Villazón.

“En caso de que no lo haga (aclarar la denuncia) iniciaremos una acción legal contra este señor”, dijo a los medios locales paceños.

Una investigación del Foro de Periodismo Argentino (Fopea) reveló en un reportaje difundido por el diario El Tribuno de Argentina que muchos niños, niñas y adolescentes terminan siendo explotados tanto laboral como sexualmente. Según la información el exdefensor del Pueblo de Potosí, Jorge Oporto Ordoñez, afirmó que los niños y adolescentes se venden ni bien cruzan la frontera. “Una niña, un niño o un adolescente boliviano se vende ni bien cruza la frontera a 5.300 pesos argentinos, es decir, unos 7.000 pesos bolivianos”, aseguró.

Ante esta información dijo que las autoridades de Villazón sacaron un pronunciamiento sobre el daño que aquella información causa a la región.

“Aparentemente, según esa información, se hace ver que no tuviésemos autoridad allá, que no hubiese Policía, no hubiese Migración y no es así, hay todo un conjunto de autoridades que día a día trabajan para evitar este tipo de delitos están el Alcalde, la Delegación de la Gobernación, las defensorías, Fiscalía y Policía”, dijo.

Es por eso que están pidiendo un informe al exdefensor del Pueblo de Potosí.

“Tenemos el reporte que hemos recibido de la Policía y los reportes que tenemos son reducidos, estamos pidiendo informe al exdefensor del Pueblo de Potosí, él es quien da la información aparentemente, se pide que el señor aclare”, indicó. Sin embargo la autoridad en ningún momento se refirió a alguna otra investigación al respecto.

Dijo que Oporto debería haber denunciado el caso en su momento. “No podemos decir que se ha denunciado y no presentar el caso al Ministerio Público”, apuntó.

LA PAZ/Fides