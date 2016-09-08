Fecha de publicación: Jueves 8 de septiembre de 2016 -- 15:32

Incendió en Ciudad Satélite a metros de supermercado

Bomberos apagan el incendió en Ciudad Satélite. (Twitter)

Bomberos apagan el incendió en Ciudad Satélite. (Twitter)

Un incendio de un depósito en la zona alteña de Ciudad Satélite causó la alarma de los vecinos, pues el lugar del siniestro es parte del supermercado Hipermaxi, que en su parte central no fue afectada por el fuego.

Según un informe preliminar de bomberos el fuego se inició a las 13.30 aproximadamente y fue causado por una chipa de soldadura, pues alado del inmueble incendiado se construía un galpón de acero.

De acuerdo con este informe no hay personas heridas de gravedad y la evaluación de los daños materiales será realizada una vez que los propietarios de la estructura afectada hagan un recuento de sus pérdidas.

Los bombero indicaron que una vez más la falta de medidas de seguridad industrial causaron un desastre, porque los soldadores aparentemente no tomaron ningún tipo de precaución para realizar su labor.

LA PAZ/Fides

9 comments on “Incendió en Ciudad Satélite a metros de supermercado

  1. Hey great website! Does running a blog similar to this require a large amount of
    work? I’ve virtually no knowledge of computer programming but I had been hoping to start
    my own blog soon. Anyways, should you have any recommendations or tips for new blog owners please share.
    I understand this is off subject however I simply needed to ask.

    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  2. Have you ever thought about writing an ebook or guest authoring
    on other sites? I have a blog centered on the same ideas you discuss and would really like to
    have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would value your work.
    If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.

    Responder

  6. Greetings! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are
    you using for this website? I’m getting tired of WordPress
    because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.

    I would be great if you could point me in the direction of
    a good platform.

    Responder

  8. When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a
    comment is added I get four emails with the same comment.

    Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>