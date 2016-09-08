Incendió en Ciudad Satélite a metros de supermercado

Un incendio de un depósito en la zona alteña de Ciudad Satélite causó la alarma de los vecinos, pues el lugar del siniestro es parte del supermercado Hipermaxi, que en su parte central no fue afectada por el fuego.
Según un informe preliminar de bomberos el fuego se inició a las 13.30 aproximadamente y fue causado por una chipa de soldadura, pues alado del inmueble incendiado se construía un galpón de acero.
De acuerdo con este informe no hay personas heridas de gravedad y la evaluación de los daños materiales será realizada una vez que los propietarios de la estructura afectada hagan un recuento de sus pérdidas.
Los bombero indicaron que una vez más la falta de medidas de seguridad industrial causaron un desastre, porque los soldadores aparentemente no tomaron ningún tipo de precaución para realizar su labor.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hey great website! Does running a blog similar to this require a large amount of
work? I’ve virtually no knowledge of computer programming but I had been hoping to start
my own blog soon. Anyways, should you have any recommendations or tips for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off subject however I simply needed to ask.
Thanks a lot!
Have you ever thought about writing an ebook or guest authoring
on other sites? I have a blog centered on the same ideas you discuss and would really like to
have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would value your work.
If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up plus the rest of
the website is extremely good.
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable familiarity about unexpected feelings.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought
this post was great. I do not know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Greetings! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are
you using for this website? I’m getting tired of WordPress
because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be great if you could point me in the direction of
a good platform.
Hi colleagues, how is all, and what you would like to say
concerning this article, in my view its actually awesome for me.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a
comment is added I get four emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Thanks a lot!
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this webpage’s articles or reviews
daily along with a mug of coffee.