Fecha de publicación: Viernes 9 de septiembre de 2016 -- 12:53

Fuerza antinarcóticos secuestra armas y detiene a 9 personas

El director nacional de la Felcn, coronel Santiago Delgadillo. (Internet)

La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (Felcn) detuvo en las últimas horas a nueve personas y secuestró armamento de grueso calibre en Santa Cruz. La fuerza antinarcóticos presume que el armamento era para llevar a una fábrica de droga cercana.

El director nacional de la Felcn, coronel Santiago Delgadillo, informó en Cochabamba que la fuerza antinarcóticos, con su grupo operativo Umopar ingresó al sector de Puerto Grete de la provincia Ichilo del departamento de Santa Cruz donde observó a personas sospechosas.

“Una patrulla de la Fuerza Especial ha observado a unas personas sospechosas ingresando a una hacienda, producto de esto y realizado el rastrillaje por el lugar se ha encontrado un turril en cuyo interior se encontraba armamento de grueso calibre, producto de esto tenemos el secuestro de un AK 47, dos rifles, una escopeta, una pistola, seis radios tipo Handy y un GPS, asimismo se ha procedido al arresto de nueve personas”, aseguró.

Delgadillo presume que dicho armamento estaba siendo acopiado “para llevarlo a una fábrica o laboratorio por las inmediaciones”.

La Policía inició una investigación e interrogatorio de las personas.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

