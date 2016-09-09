Los microempresarios del país no pagarán el doble aguinaldo

Los microempresarios del país decidieron que este año, así como ocurrió el pasado año, no pagarán el doble aguinaldo porque el crecimiento del sector, en los ocho meses de este 2016, no supera el 1.5 por ciento según informó este viernes el presidente de la Confederación de la Micro y Pequeña empresa, Humberto Valdivieso.
“Otra cosa es que haya subido la inversión pública, (…) en el sector de la manufactura de la micro y pequeña empresa no ha ocurrido eso, más bien ha disminuido y ahora no supera el 1.5 por ciento, entonces ya le hemos planteado al Presidente (Evo Morales) que no estamos en ninguna posibilidad de pagar el doble aguinaldo”, dijo el dirigente.
El pago del segundo aguinaldo se realizará si el crecimiento del país está por encima del 4.5 por ciento.
En criterio de Valdivieso, pagar el doble aguinaldo sería crear más desempleo en el país. Además emplazó a las autoridades de Gobierno a “que demuestre cuál es el sector de la pequeña y microempresa que ha crecido”.
“Este año tampoco se puede pagar el doble aguinaldo porque no hay las condiciones, el contrabando sigue creciendo y las unidades productivas tienden a desaparecer”, sostuvo.
Transporte pesado cruceño
El pago del segundo aguinaldo también es cuestionado por otros sectores como el Transporte Pesado de Santa Cruz que aseguró que no es prudente el pago de dicho beneficio teniendo en cuenta que la carga internacional ha caído casi en un 40 por ciento.
“No existen las condiciones para hacer este pago”, dijo el principal representante del sector, Herlan Melgar.
“Hay una serie de perjuicios económicos que ha venido sufriendo no solo nuestro sector, y eso lo demuestran y lo reflejan los números pues las importaciones y también las exportaciones que han caído, ese tema lo maneja bien el IBCE, pero tengo entendido que al primer trimestre las importaciones ha caído alrededor del 38 por ciento, lo que repercute directa o indirectamente”, dijo.
LA PAZ-SANTA CRUZ/Fides
