Fecha de publicación: Viernes 9 de septiembre de 2016 -- 17:00

Transeúntes frustran un robo en Sucre

Uno de los atracadores detenido por policías. (APG)

Dos personas trataron de robar 20 mil dólares en la ciudad a un comerciante que abandonaba una ferretería en la mañana del viernes, en el atraco los delincuentes dispararon a su víctima la cual recibió dos balas. El robo fue frustrado por la intervención de los transeúntes.

Según las primeras investigaciones, la víctima fue seguida por los malhechores desde su salida de una entidad bancaria en la que retiró el dinero y al llegar a su negocio uno de los delincuentes trató de arrebatarle el bolso donde estaba el efectivo, pero hubo resistencia.

El comerciante forcejó con el ladrón, lo cual hizo que su cómplice dispare, primero al aire y después a las extremidades inferiores de la víctima. El ruido de los disparos hizo que los transeúntes se acerquen al lugar donde ocurría el ilícito.

Los vecinos ayudaron a la víctima y también capturaron a uno de los delincuentes, mientras que el otro se dio a la fuga en una motocicleta, que utilizaron para seguir  a su víctima.

El aprehendido responde al nombre de Saúl Andrés López, de aproximadamente 32 años. Se utilizó un arma de 38 milímetros que fue encontrado en el piso de la avenida.

La víctima es atendida en un centro de salud público donde los médicos evalúan intervenirlo para sacarle un proyectil que se encuentra en su pierna izquierda.

SUCRE/Loyola

,
