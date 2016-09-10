Fecha de publicación: Sábado 10 de septiembre de 2016 -- 21:01

Declaran casas y plazas patrimoniales en Obrajes

Casa patrimonial en la plaza de Obrajes. (GAMLP)

Tres plazas y 23 inmuebles ubicados entre las calles 8 y 12 de la zona de Obrajes, en el macrodistrito Sur, fueron declarados patrimonio arquitectónico e histórico de la ciudad de La Paz mediante Ley Autonómica N. 191/2016 aprobada por el Concejo Municipal.

Según el artículo primero de la ley municipal, los inmuebles ubicados entre las calles 8 y 10 de Obrajes son las edificaciones más antiguas de la zona Sur y desde ahora forman parte del denominado “Conjunto Patrimonial Obrajes”.

Entre los 23 inmuebles declarados patrimonio histórico de la ciudad se encuentran el edificio de la Subalcaldía Sur de la calle 8, la unidad educativa Enrique Lindemann, Casa Calanius, La Chacarita, la ex Discolandia, Laboratorios Alcos, Casa Chinel, Centro de Orientación Femenina de Obrajes y el inmueble donde funciona el Seguro Social Universitario.

Estas edificaciones fueron construidas en los siglos XIX y XX con piedra, adobe, madera y hierro forjado, y se han convertido en un testimonio del legado constructivo, argumenta la ley edil.

El artículo segundo de la ley municipal también declara patrimonio histórico a las plazas Cueto Vidaurre, Franz Tamayo y 16 de Julio, ubicadas entre las calles 11 y 12, sobre la avenida Hernando Siles.

La ley edil determina que el Ejecutivo, mediante las instancias pertinentes, deberá proteger, conservar, promocionar y revitalizar el patrimonio arquitectónico e histórico de la ciudad.  Todos estos conjuntos patrimoniales deben ser preservados y cualquier intervención a los mismos debe adecuarse a la Ley de Uso de Suelos Urbanos (LUSU).

