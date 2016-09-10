Fecha de publicación: Sábado 10 de septiembre de 2016 -- 21:28

Entrada de la Virgen Guadalupe deslumbra en Sucre

entrada_virgen_guadalupe_1220160910La población de Sucre palpita el sábado la segunda jornada de la Entrada Folklórica en honor a la Virgen de Guadalupe, que recorre las principales calles y avenidas de esa capital, con la participación de más de medio centenar de fraternidades de la región y de otros departamentos de Bolivia.

El alcalde Iván Arciénega, dijo: “Estamos con la virgencita de Guadalupe para pedirle salud y que nos pueda bendecir, para seguir trabajando por el pueblo. En esta entrada veo un contenido de fe y devoción, pero también es la oportunidad de demostrar nuestra cultura a toda Bolivia y en el ámbito internacional”.

entrada_virgen_guadalupe_1620160910 Esa festividad, que está a cargo de la  del Comité de Festejos y Fraternidades Folklóricas y de la Asociación de Conjuntos Folklóricos,  comenzó el viernes con la participación de las unidades educativas del municipio de Sucre y de las provincias de Chuquisaca.

En tanto, que esta jornada irrumpieron con fuerza y devoción, a las 08.20, la comitiva de autoridades y la primera agrupación ‘Qarapanzas’ desde el estadio Patria hasta la plaza 25 de Mayo.

En la lista de 56 participantes están  los Caporales de la Universidad San Simón de los departamentos de La Paz, Cochabamba, Santa Cruz y Sucre, la espectacular Diablada Masis de esa capital, la Kullaguada Oruro, los  Caporales Centralistas Bloque Nacional, los Caporales UMSA y la  Morenada Intocables, entre otros.

entrada_virgen_guadalupe_720160910Para esa fiesta, que se prolongará hasta después de la media noche, el Gobierno Municipal de Sucre autorizó el armado de graderías metálicas en gran parte del trayecto, 21 baños químicos portátiles.

Desplegó también 30 brigadas formadas por técnicos de salud ambiental y profesionales de la unidad de epidemiología del Servicio Departamental de Salud, para atender en 10 puestos fijos y 10 brigadas móviles, a espectadores y danzarines.

Igualmente, se aplicó el Plan Operativo Seguridad a cargo de la Dirección de Seguridad Ciudadana y la Jefatura de Espectáculos Públicos, para precautelar la integridad y seguridad de la población, así como la propiedad privada.

El viernes se desplazaron 300 policías y hoy 1.000 efectivos.

SUCRE/Tomado de ABI

