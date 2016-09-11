Alerta Naranja por vientos en cuatro departamentos

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Senamhi) declaró el domingo alerta naranja por fuertes vientos, entre el lunes y martes, en cuatro departamentos del país: Santa Cruz, Beni, Cochabamba y La Paz.
“Alerta nivel naranja, se pronostican vientos moderados a temporalmente fuertes de dirección noroeste con intensidades de entre 40 a 90 kilómetros por hora en los departamentos de Santa Cruz, Beni, Cochabamba y La Paz”, establece un boletín institucional.
Según el documento, en el departamento de Santa Cruz los vientos afectarán desde la mañana del lunes 12 hasta la mañana del martes 13 de septiembre y tendrán presencia en las provincias Cordillera, Ángel Sandoval, Chiquitos, Germán Busch, Velasco, Ñuflo de Chávez, Guarayos, Santisteban, Ichilo, Sara, Warnes y Antonio Ibáñez.
En Cochabamba, desde la tarde del lunes 12 hasta la tarde del martes 13 de septiembre, los vientos afectarán las provincias Chapare y Carrasco.
Mientras que en el departamento del Beni los fuertes vientos inquietarán desde la tarde del lunes 12 hasta la tarde del martes 13 de septiembre, en las provincias Marbán, Cercado, Moxos, Yacuma y Ballivián.
Entre tanto, en el departamento de La Paz los vientos se sentirán desde el lunes 12 por la tarde hasta el martes 13 en la tarde y se asomarán a las provincias Sur Yungas, Franz Tamayo e Iturralde, subraya el boletín de prensa.
LA PAZ/Con datos del Senamhi
