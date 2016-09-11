Fecha de publicación: Domingo 11 de septiembre de 2016 -- 17:03

Alerta Naranja por vientos en cuatro departamentos

Hay alerta por vientos y frío en gran parte del país. (Foto referencial)

Hay alerta por vientos y frío en gran parte del país. (Foto referencial)

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Senamhi) declaró el domingo alerta naranja por fuertes vientos, entre el lunes y martes, en cuatro departamentos del país: Santa Cruz, Beni, Cochabamba y La Paz.

“Alerta nivel naranja, se pronostican vientos moderados a temporalmente fuertes de dirección noroeste con intensidades de entre 40 a 90 kilómetros por hora en los departamentos de Santa Cruz, Beni, Cochabamba y La Paz”, establece un boletín institucional.

Según el documento, en el departamento de Santa Cruz los vientos afectarán desde la mañana del lunes 12 hasta la mañana del martes 13 de septiembre y tendrán presencia en las provincias Cordillera, Ángel Sandoval, Chiquitos, Germán Busch, Velasco, Ñuflo de Chávez, Guarayos, Santisteban, Ichilo, Sara, Warnes y Antonio Ibáñez.

En Cochabamba, desde la tarde del lunes 12 hasta la tarde del martes 13 de septiembre, los vientos afectarán las provincias Chapare y Carrasco.

Mientras que en el departamento del Beni los fuertes vientos inquietarán desde la tarde del lunes 12 hasta la tarde del martes 13 de septiembre, en las provincias Marbán, Cercado, Moxos, Yacuma y Ballivián.

Entre tanto, en el departamento de La Paz los vientos se sentirán  desde el lunes 12 por la tarde hasta el martes 13 en la tarde y se asomarán a las provincias Sur Yungas, Franz Tamayo e Iturralde, subraya el boletín de prensa.

LA PAZ/Con datos del Senamhi

70 comments on “Alerta Naranja por vientos en cuatro departamentos

  1. I will immediately seize your rss as I can’t in finding
    your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do
    you have any? Kindly allow me know in order that I may just
    subscribe. Thanks.

    Responder

  3. Heya i am for the primary time here. I found this board and I find It really
    helpful & it helped me out much. I hope to provide one thing again and help others
    like you aided me.

    Responder

  4. After I initially commented I appear to have clicked
    the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and
    from now on every time a comment is added I receive four emails with the exact
    same comment. Perhaps there is a way you are able to remove me from that service?
    Many thanks!

    Responder

  7. What i do not understood is in reality how you’re now
    not actually a lot more neatly-favored than you might be right now.

    You’re very intelligent. You know thus significantly in relation to this matter,
    made me personally consider it from so many
    various angles. Its like women and men are not interested unless it’s one thing to do with Girl gaga!
    Your personal stuffs excellent. Always take care of it up!

    Responder

  11. Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
    I mean, what you say is important and everything.
    But think of if you added some great pictures or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!

    Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this blog could undeniably be one of the most
    beneficial in its niche. Amazing blog!

    Responder

  12. Just want to say your article is as surprising. The clarity in your post is just spectacular and i can assume you’re
    an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab
    your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post.
    Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.

    Responder

  13. I’ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area .
    Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site.
    Reading this information So i’m satisfied to express that I’ve an incredibly excellent
    uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed. I
    such a lot definitely will make sure to do not fail to remember
    this website and provides it a glance regularly.

    Responder

  16. My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a number of websites for about a year and
    am worried about switching to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into
    it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  18. Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of.
    I say to you, I certainly get irked while people think about worries that
    they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well
    as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal.
    Will likely be back to get more. Thanks

    Responder

  20. Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during
    lunch break. I enjoy the information you provide here and can’t
    wait to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how
    fast your blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G ..
    Anyhow, fantastic site!

    Responder

  21. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a
    lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.

    I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message
    home a little bit, but other than that, this is wonderful blog.
    An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.

    Responder

  22. Neat blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
    A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog shine.
    Please let me know where you got your design. Thank you

    Responder

  23. First off I want to say great blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
    I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your mind prior to writing.

    I have had trouble clearing my mind in getting my ideas out.
    I truly do take pleasure in writing however it just seems
    like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually lost simply just trying
    to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or tips? Kudos!

    Responder

  24. Hi there! This article couldn’t be written much better!
    Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!

    He always kept talking about this. I will forward this post to him.
    Pretty sure he’s going to have a very good read.
    Many thanks for sharing!

    Responder

  26. Hello there I am so excited I found your webpage, I really found you by accident,
    while I was researching on Google for something else, Regardless
    I am here now and would just like to say thank you
    for a marvelous post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look
    over it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added
    your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal
    more, Please do keep up the excellent work.

    Responder

  29. I am curious to find out what blog system you’re using?
    I’m having some minor security issues with my latest blog and I would like to find something more risk-free.

    Do you have any suggestions?

    Responder

  31. Howdy are using WordPress for your site platform?
    I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own.
    Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?

    Any help would be really appreciated!

    Responder

  32. Hello! Quick question that’s entirely off topic.
    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?

    My weblog looks weird when viewing from my iphone. I’m trying to find a template
    or plugin that might be able to correct this issue.
    If you have any suggestions, please share. Appreciate it!

    Responder

  38. Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your blog.
    You have some really good articles and I feel I would be a good asset.

    If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some content for your blog in exchange
    for a link back to mine. Please send me an e-mail if interested.
    Regards!

    Responder

  40. you are really a good webmaster. The web site loading speed is incredible.
    It sort of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick.
    Also, The contents are masterwork. you’ve performed a wonderful process
    on this topic!

    Responder

  43. My brother suggested I might like this website. He was once totally
    right. This submit actually made my day. You cann’t consider just how so much time I had
    spent for this information! Thank you!

    Responder

  44. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
    In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write
    again soon!

    Responder

  50. We’re a bunch of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our
    community. Your website offered us with useful info to work on. You’ve done an impressive process and our entire community will probably be grateful to you.

    Responder

  51. Hey! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask.

    Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog
    article or vice-versa? My blog goes over a lot of the same subjects as yours
    and I think we could greatly benefit from each other.
    If you are interested feel free to send me an e-mail.

    I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog
    by the way!

    Responder

  54. Hello! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa?
    My blog covers a lot of the same subjects as yours and
    I feel we could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free to send me an email.
    I look forward to hearing from you! Fantastic blog by the
    way!

    Responder

  55. My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on numerous websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.
    I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there
    a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
    Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  58. I like the valuable info you provide in your articles.
    I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently.

    I am quite sure I will learn lots of new stuff right here!
    Best of luck for the next!

    Responder

  60. Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Many thanks, However I am encountering issues with your RSS.
    I don’t understand why I can’t subscribe to it.

    Is there anybody getting similar RSS issues? Anyone that knows the answer can you kindly respond?
    Thanx!!

    Responder

  61. Hello there, I found your site by means of Google while
    looking for a related matter, your web site got here up, it seems to be
    great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hi there, simply was alert to your weblog through Google, and located that it’s truly informative.
    I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate should you continue this in future.
    Numerous other folks might be benefited from your writing.

    Cheers!

    Responder

  65. Thank you, I have just been looking for information about this
    topic for ages and yours is the best I have came upon till now.
    But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure in regards to the source?

    Responder

  70. Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem along with your website in web explorer, may test this?
    IE nonetheless is the market chief and a large component of people will leave out your great writing because
    of this problem.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>