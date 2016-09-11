Chile recuerda el 11 de septiembre

Chile conmemoró el domingo 43 años del golpe militar del general Augusto Pinochet —la fecha que cambió para siempre su historia— con diversos actos marcados por incidentes violentos.

Miles de personas acudieron el domingo a la manifestación tradicional en honor a las víctimas de la dictadura (1973-1990) convocada por las agrupaciones de los familiares de detenidos y desaparecidos. Portaron carteles gigantes mostrando la figura icónica del entonces presidente Salvador Allende, que falleció aquel día en la toma del palacio presidencial de la Moneda.

“Compañeros detenidos desaparecidos, presente. Compañero Salvador Allende, presente. Ahora y siempre, ahora y siempre”, entonaron al unísono en una marcha pacífica llena de las fotos en blanco y negro de aquellas personas que desaparecieron tras el golpe y no volvieron a ser vistas.

Momentos antes, en la puerta de Morandé 80 —por la que accedía habitualmente el presidente a La Moneda— se depositaron coronas de flores, carteles y velas, recuerdos vivos de su legado, que se repiten unos metros más abajo, bajo la escultura de Allende que recuerda su figura y algunas de sus frases míticas (“Tengo fe en Chile y su destino”) en la plaza de la Constitución de Santiago.

“Venimos a recordar a nuestros compañeros y aquel día, no como una celebración, sino como algo terrible que sucedió”, dijo a The Associated Press Alfonso Murua, un asistente, quien era demasiado joven para haber vivido el golpe.

La marcha, acompañada por una fuerte presencia policial, se dirigió luego al cementerio general. Tras un acto cultural, se registraron actos violentos, como se ha vuelto habitual. Varios miembros de la prensa denunciaron ser atacados por encapuchados, que en algunos casos robaron sus equipos.

La policía contrarrestó la violencia con el lanzamiento indiscriminado de grandes cantidades de gases lacrimógenos que afectaron también a muchos niños y mayores que se encontraban en la zona.

Por su parte, el gobierno y la presidenta Michelle Bachelet, rindió su particular homenaje con un acto oficial en el que se recordó a Allende y sus 38 colaboradores fallecidos en la toma de La Moneda. Se anunció la creación de la subsecretaria de Derechos Humanos dependiente del ministerio de Justicia y exclusivamente dedicada a este tema en el que hay aún muchas deudas pendientes.

“Todos los países tienen desafíos en materia derechos humanos, pero un país con la historia como que ha tenido Chile (.) tiene desafíos permanentes en lo que tiene que ver con la memoria, la verdad y la justicia”, reconoció a medios el portavoz del gobierno, Marcelo Díaz.

“Siempre hemos dicho que si la impunidad no es más obscena es por la lucha de los grupos de familiares de detenidos desaparecidos, las asociaciones de derechos humanos, porque si por ellos fuera el dictador Pinochet hubiera muerto tranquilo en su cama”, declaró a la prensa Lorena Pizarro, presidenta de la Agrupación de Familiares Desaparecidos.

Las organizaciones de derechos humanos han denunciado pactos de silencio entre los militares, que a su juicio impiden que sean juzgados los culpables de las atrocidades ocurridas en la dictadura. Asimismo piden saber más del paradero de muchos desaparecidos, entre otros reclamos.

También han pedido que los culpables que ya han sido condenados sean separados del resto en cárceles —que consideran de lujo_, reclamando el cierre de Punta Peuco, donde se encuentran unos 120 prisioneros por delitos de lesa humanidad.

Las opiniones dividieron al país. El sábado, unas 50 personas reclamaron la libertad para estos presos y que se aplicaran condiciones especiales, como prisión domiciliaria, para algunos de ellos, argumentando enfermedades y su edad avanzada.

La dictadura de Pinochet dejó 40.000 víctimas, incluidos 3.095 muertos, de los cuales siguen desaparecidos los restos de más de un millar, según cifras oficiales.