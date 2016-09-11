EEUU rinde honores a víctimas de ataques del 11 de septiembre

Estados Unidos conmemora el decimoquinto aniversario de los ataques del 11 de septiembre de 2001 con una lectura de los nombres de las víctimas, el sonido de las campanas de una iglesia y un tributo con luces en el lugar donde se derrumbaron las imponentes torres gemelas en Nueva York.
Los nombres de las 2.983 víctimas fueron leídos lentamente por familiares, con música clásica de fondo, durante una ceremonia en el memorial del 11 de septiembre en el bajo Manhattan, con pausas para seis momentos de silencio.
Cuatro de esas pausas marcaron los momentos exactos en que cuatro aviones secuestrados por milicianos islámicos se estrellaron en el World Trade Center, el Pentágono y un terreno en Pennsylvania. Las dos últimas recordaron cuando se desplomaron las torres norte y sur del World Trade Center.
La ceremonia se llevó a cabo en las dos piscinas reflectantes con cascadas que ahora están en el lugar donde se ubicaban las torres, y fue vigilada por una guardia de honor de la policía y por bomberos.
Más de 340 bomberos y 60 policías murieron esa soleada mañana de martes del 2001, en el peor ataque en suelo estadounidense desde el bombardeo a Pearl Harbor en 1941.
No hablarán funcionarios públicos en la ceremonia en Nueva York, de acuerdo con una tradición que comenzó el 2012. Sin embargo, muchos políticos asistieron, entre ellos el candidato presidencial republicano Donald Trump y su rival demócrata Hillary Clinton.
“Nunca vamos a olvidar el horror del 11 de septiembre del 2001″, dijo Clinton en un breve comunicado. “Honremos la vida y el tremendo espíritu de las víctimas”, agregó.
Trump, por su parte, dijo en un comunicado que era un día de tristeza y de recuerdo, pero también de determinación.
“Nuestro deber solemne, en nombre de todos aquellos que murieron… es trabajar juntos como una sola nación para mantener a todos a salvo de un enemigo que no busca nada menos que destruir nuestra forma de vida”, dijo el magnate inmobiliario.
Cuando caiga la noche en Nueva York, unos proyectores mostrarán dos vigas gigantes de luz en el cielo nocturno para representar las torres gemelas caídas, en una imagen que se desvanecerá en la madrugada.
NUEVA YORK/Agencias
