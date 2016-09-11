Fecha de publicación: Domingo 11 de septiembre de 2016 -- 17:22

EEUU rinde honores a víctimas de ataques del 11 de septiembre

Las torres gemelas el 11 de septiembre de 2001. (Archivo)

Las torres gemelas el 11 de septiembre de 2001. (Archivo)

Estados Unidos conmemora el decimoquinto aniversario de los ataques del 11 de septiembre de 2001 con una lectura de los nombres de las víctimas, el sonido de las campanas de una iglesia y un tributo con luces en el lugar donde se derrumbaron las imponentes torres gemelas en Nueva York.

Los nombres de las 2.983 víctimas fueron leídos lentamente por familiares, con música clásica de fondo, durante una ceremonia en el memorial del 11 de septiembre en el bajo Manhattan, con pausas para seis momentos de silencio.

Cuatro de esas pausas marcaron los momentos exactos en que cuatro aviones secuestrados por milicianos islámicos se estrellaron en el World Trade Center, el Pentágono y un terreno en Pennsylvania. Las dos últimas recordaron cuando se desplomaron las torres norte y sur del World Trade Center.

La ceremonia se llevó a cabo en las dos piscinas reflectantes con cascadas que ahora están en el lugar donde se ubicaban las torres, y fue vigilada por una guardia de honor de la policía y por bomberos.

Más de 340 bomberos y 60 policías murieron esa soleada mañana de martes del 2001, en el peor ataque en suelo estadounidense desde el bombardeo a Pearl Harbor en 1941.

No hablarán funcionarios públicos en la ceremonia en Nueva York, de acuerdo con una tradición que comenzó el 2012. Sin embargo, muchos políticos asistieron, entre ellos el candidato presidencial republicano Donald Trump y su rival demócrata Hillary Clinton.

“Nunca vamos a olvidar el horror del 11 de septiembre del 2001″, dijo Clinton en un breve comunicado. “Honremos la vida y el tremendo espíritu de las víctimas”, agregó.

Trump, por su parte, dijo en un comunicado que era un día de tristeza y de recuerdo, pero también de determinación.

“Nuestro deber solemne, en nombre de todos aquellos que murieron… es trabajar juntos como una sola nación para mantener a todos a salvo de un enemigo que no busca nada menos que destruir nuestra forma de vida”, dijo el magnate inmobiliario.

Cuando caiga la noche en Nueva York, unos proyectores mostrarán dos vigas gigantes de luz en el cielo nocturno para representar las torres gemelas caídas, en una imagen que se desvanecerá en la madrugada.

NUEVA YORK/Agencias

57 comments on “EEUU rinde honores a víctimas de ataques del 11 de septiembre

  3. I blog frequently and I genuinely appreciate your information. This great article has really
    peaked my interest. I’m going to take a note of your site and keep checking for new details about once
    per week. I opted in for your RSS feed as well.

    Responder

  7. I was suggested this website by means of my cousin. I am no longer positive whether or not this submit
    is written by him as nobody else understand such exact approximately
    my problem. You’re amazing! Thanks!

    Responder

  8. I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up!
    I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later on. All the best

    Responder

  9. Hello, i feel that i saw you visited my web site so i came to return the desire?.I’m attempting to in finding issues to improve my website!I suppose its good enough
    to use some of your ideas!!

    Responder

  10. When someone writes an paragraph he/she maintains the idea of a user in his/her brain that how a
    user can be aware of it. Thus that’s why this article
    is perfect. Thanks!

    Responder

  14. This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
    I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post.
    Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!

    Responder

  15. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you
    wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.

    Responder

  17. Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
    Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying
    for a while but I never seem to get there! Cheers

    Responder

  20. Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing
    a blog article or vice-versa? My blog covers a lot of
    the same subjects as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each
    other. If you happen to be interested feel free to shoot me an email.
    I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog by the way!

    Responder

  21. I was extremely pleased to discover this page. I need to to thank you for ones time due to
    this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and i
    also have you bookmarked to see new things on your web site.

    Responder

  22. Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve keep in mind your stuff
    previous to and you are just too great. I actually like what you have acquired here, really like what you
    are saying and the way in which in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still
    take care of to keep it sensible. I cant wait to
    read far more from you. That is actually a tremendous site.

    Responder

  24. May I simply just say what a comfort to discover somebody that really knows what they are talking
    about over the internet. You actually understand how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
    A lot more people must check this out and understand this side
    of the story. I was surprised you aren’t more popular
    because you surely possess the gift.

    Responder

  27. I used to be suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not certain whether or not this post is written via him as no
    one else know such targeted approximately my trouble. You are wonderful!
    Thanks!

    Responder

  28. I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.

    I don’t know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t
    already 😉 Cheers!

    Responder

  29. We’re a group of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme
    in our community. Your site offered us with helpful
    info to work on. You’ve performed an impressive job and our whole group shall
    be thankful to you.

    Responder

  34. Howdy! I know this is sort of off-topic however I needed to ask.

    Does running a well-established website like yours require a massive amount work?
    I’m completely new to writing a blog but I do write in my journal on a daily basis.
    I’d like to start a blog so I can share my personal experience and views online.
    Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or
    tips for new aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!

    Responder

  35. My brother recommended I might like this website.
    He was once entirely right. This put up actually made my day.
    You can not consider just how much time I had spent for this info!
    Thanks!

    Responder

  43. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make
    your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence
    on just posting videos to your blog when you could be
    giving us something informative to read?

    Responder

  45. Hi would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using?
    I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a difficult time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
    The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.

    P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!

    Responder

  48. Howdy! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give
    a quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading through your articles.
    Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same
    topics? Thanks a ton!

    Responder

  49. Undeniably imagine that that you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the net the easiest
    factor to remember of. I say to you, I certainly get
    irked at the same time as other folks think about issues
    that they plainly do not realize about. You controlled to hit
    the nail upon the highest and also outlined out the whole thing without having side
    effect , other folks could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
    Thanks

    Responder

  52. My brother recommended I might like this website.
    He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much
    time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

    Responder

  55. Greetings! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give
    a quick shout out and say I truly enjoy reading through your articles.
    Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the
    same topics? Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  56. Thanks for every other great article. The place else may anyone get that kind
    of information in such a perfect means of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m on the search for such information.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>