Fecha de publicación: Domingo 11 de septiembre de 2016 -- 12:37

Recuerdan hechos de El Porvenir

Catedral de Cobija, Pando. (Archivo)

El Gobierno realizó el domingo un acto de desagravio por la masacre de El Porvenir, que ocurrió en 2008, en esa región del departamento de Pando, y se saldó con 13  muertos y una treintena de heridos.

De acuerdo con una nota de prensa del Ministerio de Trabajo, unas 200 personas estuvieron presentes, entre familiares de las víctimas, dirigentes de organizaciones sociales y vecinos de los municipios de Cobija, Filadelfia y Santos Mercado.

Por parte del Gobierno participaron el ministro de Trabajo, Gonzalo Trigoso y la ministra de Justicia, Virginia Velasco, además asistieron el Defensor del Pueblo, David Tezanos Pinto, y la abogada de las víctimas Mary Carrasco.

El 11 de septiembre de 2008, un grupo de campesinos que se trasladaba a Porvenir, para un encuentro en el que iba a analizar sus reivindicaciones de tierras, fue interceptado por gente afín con el Comité Cívico de Pando y con el prefecto de entonces Leopoldo Fernández, que los atacaron con armas de fuego con resultados fatales.

En la actualidad, fruto del proceso legal existen 26 personas acusadas, de las que 18 están declaradas rebeldes, tres condenadas luego de asumir su responsabilidad, y cuatro procesados en detención.

El exprefecto de Pando es el principal acusado, quien guarda detención domiciliaria.

COBIJA/Con datos del Min Trabajo

