Aduana asegura que no devolverá camiones incautados

La presidenta de la Aduana Nacional, Marlene Ardaya, aseguró el lunes que se cumplió con las demandas del transporte pesado y ratificó que es imposible devolver los 11 camiones incautados al contrabando, como demanda el sector para evitar un nuevo conflicto.
“Eso ya corresponde a ellos, nosotros como Aduana Nacional hemos cumplido, no podemos devolver camiones que han sido incautados por contrabando y la mayoría son delitos por importación”, dijo a los medios.
Ardaya se refirió el tema en alusión de la amenaza que hizo el principal dirigente de la Confederación del Transporte Pesado Nacional, Edgar Tola, quien anunció nuevas “medidas de presión” en los próximos días, si la Aduana Nacional no devuelve los 11 camiones incautados al sector.
Tola sostuvo que no corresponde la incautación de los camiones, porque los transportistas solo cumplen el trabajo de trasladar el producto, y que se debería sancionar solo los contrabandistas, es decir, dueños de la mercancía.
A contramano, la Presidenta de la Aduana Nacional dijo que los transportistas son responsables de la mercadería que ingresan al país en sus motorizados, porque “hasta podrían llevar hasta un muerto y no puede ser”.
Además, Ardaya aseguró que el sector del transporte pesado se encuentra dividido, porque una parte dio su conformidad con la Administración Aduanera tras una serie de negociaciones y capacitaciones sobre las normas aduaneras, “pero otro grupo ahora pide nuevas demandas”.
LA PAZ/Con información de la Aduana
Hi mates, its wonderful paragraph concerning educationand entirely explained, keep
it up all the time.
Simply desire to say your article is as amazing. The clearness
in your post is just excellent and i can assume
you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your
feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please
keep up the rewarding work.
Hello i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anywhere, when i
read this post i thought i could also make comment due to this brilliant
article.
Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time
deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Peculiar article, exactly what I was looking for.
Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple
ipad and tested to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop,
just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has
83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share
it with someone!
I got this web page from my friend who told me concerning
this site and at the moment this time I am visiting this website and reading very informative content at
this time.
I do consider all of the concepts you’ve offered to your post.
They are very convincing and can certainly work.
Nonetheless, the posts are too quick for novices. May just you please extend them a bit from next time?
Thanks for the post.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my
newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new
updates.
This is my first time go to see at here and i am genuinely pleassant to read all
at alone place.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?
Someone essentially assist to make critically articles
I would state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and
to this point? I surprised with the research you made to create this particular put up extraordinary.
Great process!
This site truly has all of the information and facts I
needed concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
This design is wicked! You certainly know how
to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos,
I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job.
I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented
it. Too cool!
Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on.
Any tips?
Hi my family member! I want to say that this post is amazing, nice written and come with almost all significant infos.
I would like to look more posts like this .
Very quickly this web site will be famous amid all blog
users, due to it’s fastidious articles
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to
be really something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complex and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next
post, I will try to get the hang of it!
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article post. I like to write a little comment to support you.
I wanted to thank you for this wonderful read!!
I absolutely enjoyed every bit of it. I’ve got you book-marked to check out new things you post…
Having read this I thought it was very enlightening.
I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this short article together.
I once again find myself personally spending way too much time both reading and
commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
Hi there! This article could not be written much better!
Looking through this post reminds me of my
previous roommate! He always kept preaching about
this. I will forward this article to him.
Pretty sure he will have a great read. Thank you for sharing!
After exploring a number of the blog articles on your blog, I seriously like your way of blogging.
I added it to my bookmark website list and will be
checking back in the near future. Take a look at my web site too
and let me know your opinion.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme
in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done
an impressive job and our entire community will be thankful
to you.
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
Have you ever considered creating an e-book or guest
authoring on other sites? I have a blog based on the same ideas you discuss and would really
like to have you share some stories/information. I know my audience would value your
work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me
an e-mail.
We’re a bunch of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your web site provided us with useful info to work on. You’ve performed a
formidable job and our entire neighborhood might be grateful to you.
When someone writes an post he/she keeps the idea of a user in his/her mind that
how a user can understand it. Thus that’s why this
post is outstdanding. Thanks!
Greetings! Very helpful advice within this article!
It’s the little changes that will make the biggest changes.
Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in reality used to be a entertainment
account it. Glance advanced to far brought agreeable from you!
However, how can we keep in touch?
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
Very useful info specifically the last part
I care for such information a lot. I was looking for this certain information for a long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
Hi there to all, the contents existing at this website are truly awesome for people knowledge, well,
keep up the good work fellows.
Excellent website. A lot of helpful information here.
I’m sending it to a few friends ans also sharing
in delicious. And of course, thank you for your effort!
Good way of describing, and good piece of writing to take information regarding
my presentation subject matter, which i am going to deliver in university.
Great delivery. Solid arguments. Keep up the great work.
My family every time say that I am killing my time here at net, except I
know I am getting know-how all the time by reading thes
good content.
Hello exceptional website! Does running a
blog such as this require a large amount of work?
I have no expertise in coding however I had been hoping to start my own blog soon.
Anyways, should you have any recommendations or techniques for new
blog owners please share. I understand this is off topic nevertheless I just needed to ask.
Thank you!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on court trial.
Regards
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button!
I’d most certainly donate to this excellent blog!
I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and
adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look
forward to brand new updates and will talk about this
website with my Facebook group. Chat soon!