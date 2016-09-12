Fecha de publicación: Lunes 12 de septiembre de 2016 -- 17:31

Aduana asegura que no devolverá camiones incautados

Marlene Ardaya, presidenta de la Aduana Nacional de Bolivia. (ABI)

La presidenta de la Aduana Nacional, Marlene Ardaya, aseguró el lunes que se cumplió con las demandas del transporte pesado y ratificó que es imposible devolver los 11 camiones incautados al contrabando, como demanda el sector para evitar un nuevo conflicto.

“Eso ya corresponde a ellos, nosotros como Aduana Nacional hemos cumplido, no podemos devolver camiones que han sido incautados por contrabando y la mayoría son delitos por importación”, dijo a los medios.

Ardaya se refirió el tema en alusión de la amenaza que hizo el principal dirigente de la Confederación del Transporte Pesado Nacional, Edgar Tola, quien anunció nuevas “medidas de presión” en los próximos días, si la Aduana Nacional no devuelve los 11 camiones incautados al sector.

Tola sostuvo que no corresponde la incautación de los camiones, porque los transportistas solo cumplen el trabajo de trasladar el producto, y que se debería sancionar solo los contrabandistas, es decir, dueños de la mercancía.

A contramano, la Presidenta de la Aduana Nacional dijo que los transportistas son responsables de la mercadería que ingresan al país en sus motorizados, porque “hasta podrían llevar hasta un muerto y no puede ser”.

Además, Ardaya aseguró que el sector del transporte pesado se encuentra dividido, porque una parte dio su conformidad con la Administración Aduanera tras una serie de negociaciones y capacitaciones sobre las normas aduaneras, “pero otro grupo ahora pide nuevas demandas”.

LA PAZ/Con información de la Aduana

