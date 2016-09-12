Autoridades visitan Tupiza y Villazón para verificar Trata y Tráfico

El fiscal General de Estado, Ramiro Guerrero, aseguró que este lunes que tanto el director Nacional de Trata y Tráfico de Personas como el Fisca Departamental de Potosí visitarán las poblaciones de Tupiza y Villazón para verificar los casos de trata y tráfico de personas.
La presencia de dichas autoridades surge tras conocerse una investigación del Foro de Periodismo Argentino (Fopea) que reveló trata y tráfico de niños bolivianos en la Quiaca, zona fronteriza con Villazón, Potosí, donde los niños y adolescentes son supuestamente vendidos a unos 5.300 pesos argentinos, unos 7.000 bolivianos.
“El lunes estará allá nuestros Director Nacional de Trata y Tráfico con el Fiscal Departamental de Potosí, van a estar en Tupiza y Villazón verificando esto, al parecer se ha sobre dimensionado (los datos), imagínense por día (salen), dan un dato de 6.000 niños y niñas, entonces es algo que va más allá de la realidad, sin embargo están yendo ellos a verificar”, dijo Guerrero.
Explicó que dichas autoridades que verificarán estas regiones también se reunirán con las autoridades locales.
“Van a hablar con las autoridades en estos lugares de frontera y por supuesto que se trata de poder coordinar con otras instancias, también de la propia Policía, con las defensorías (para realizar un mayor control a este tipo de situaciones y no solo en la frontera con Argentina, sino también con otros países”, apuntó.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
