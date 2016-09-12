Fecha de publicación: Lunes 12 de septiembre de 2016 -- 13:15

Autoridades visitan Tupiza y Villazón para verificar Trata y Tráfico

Tupiza, Villazón, Trata y Tráfico de personas, trata y tráfico, fiscal General de Estado, Ramiro Guerrero, director Nacional de Trata y Tráfico de Personas, Fisca Departamental de Potosí,

Verificarán trata y tráfico de personas en Tupiza y Villazón. (Foto referencial)  

El fiscal General de Estado, Ramiro Guerrero, aseguró que este lunes que tanto el director Nacional de Trata y Tráfico de Personas como el Fisca Departamental de Potosí visitarán las poblaciones de Tupiza y Villazón para verificar los casos de trata y tráfico de personas.

La presencia de dichas autoridades surge tras conocerse una investigación del Foro de Periodismo Argentino (Fopea) que reveló trata y tráfico de niños bolivianos en la Quiaca, zona fronteriza con Villazón, Potosí, donde los niños y adolescentes son supuestamente vendidos a unos 5.300 pesos argentinos, unos 7.000 bolivianos.

“El lunes estará allá nuestros Director Nacional de Trata y Tráfico con el Fiscal Departamental de Potosí, van a estar en Tupiza y Villazón verificando esto, al parecer se ha sobre dimensionado (los datos), imagínense por día (salen), dan un dato de 6.000 niños y niñas, entonces es algo que va más allá de la realidad, sin embargo están yendo ellos a verificar”, dijo Guerrero.

Explicó que dichas autoridades que verificarán estas regiones también se reunirán con las autoridades locales.

“Van a hablar con las autoridades en estos lugares de frontera y por supuesto que se trata de poder coordinar con otras instancias, también de la propia Policía, con las defensorías (para realizar un mayor control a este tipo de situaciones y no solo en la frontera con Argentina, sino también con otros países”, apuntó.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

, ,
75 comments on “Autoridades visitan Tupiza y Villazón para verificar Trata y Tráfico

  1. Hi, I do think this is a great website. I stumbledupon it ;
    ) I am going to revisit yet again since I bookmarked it.
    Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich
    and continue to help others.

    Responder

  4. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book
    in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive
    the message home a bit, but other than that, this is fantastic blog.
    A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.

    Responder

  6. It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is
    time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things
    or tips. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
    I want to read more things about it!

    Responder

  7. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
    Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and
    even I achievement you access consistently fast.

    Responder

  8. I think this is one of the most significant information for me.
    And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on few general things, The site style is
    wonderful, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers

    Responder

  10. Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you really understand what
    you are talking approximately! Bookmarked. Please additionally consult with my web site =).
    We can have a hyperlink alternate agreement between us

    Responder

  13. After I initially commented I appear to have clicked the -Notify
    me when new comments are added- checkbox and now every time a
    comment is added I get four emails with the same comment.
    Is there a means you can remove me from that service?
    Cheers!

    Responder

  14. hello there and thank you for your information – I have definitely picked up anything new from
    right here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this web site, as
    I experienced to reload the web site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load correctly.
    I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that
    I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will
    sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your
    quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
    Well I’m adding this RSS to my email and can look out for a lot more of your respective exciting content.

    Make sure you update this again very soon.

    Responder

  15. I feel this is one of the so much significant information for me.
    And i’m satisfied studying your article. But wanna observation on some general things, The web
    site style is ideal, the articles is really nice :
    D. Just right activity, cheers

    Responder

  16. Have you ever considered about including a little bit more
    than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and
    all. Nevertheless just imagine if you added some great images or video clips to give
    your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this blog could certainly be one
    of the most beneficial in its field. Great blog!

    Responder

  17. I’ll immediately seize your rss feed as I can’t in finding your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter
    service. Do you have any? Kindly allow me realize in order that I may subscribe.
    Thanks.

    Responder

  19. Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d
    ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog post or vice-versa?
    My blog goes over a lot of the same topics as yours and I think we could
    greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested
    feel free to shoot me an email. I look forward to hearing from you!
    Fantastic blog by the way!

    Responder

  20. I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish
    be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the
    same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.

    Responder

  25. Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
    The words in your article seem to be running off the screen in Opera.

    I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I thought I’d
    post to let you know. The style and design look great though!

    Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Cheers

    Responder

  27. I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I encounter a blog
    that’s equally educative and engaging, and without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
    The issue is something that too few people are speaking intelligently about.
    I’m very happy that I found this in my hunt
    for something concerning this.

    Responder

  34. This design is wicked! You certainly know how to
    keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your
    videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job.
    I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.

    Too cool!

    Responder

  35. Hey! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I came
    to take a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!

    Fantastic blog and terrific design and style.

    Responder

  36. After going over a number of the blog posts on your web site, I really like your way of writing a blog.
    I saved it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back in the
    near future. Please check out my web site as well and tell
    me your opinion.

    Responder

  37. It’s really a nice and useful piece of info. I’m glad that
    you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this.

    Thank you for sharing.

    Responder

  38. Awesome blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers?
    I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but
    I’m a little lost on everything. Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress
    or go for a paid option? There are so many choices
    out there that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any suggestions?
    Cheers!

    Responder

  42. Hey, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility
    issues. When I look at your blog in Firefox, it looks fine but
    when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
    I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!

    Responder

  43. Good day! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa?
    My blog discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other.
    If you happen to be interested feel free to send me an email.
    I look forward to hearing from you! Fantastic blog by the way!

    Responder

  44. wonderful post, very informative. I ponder why the other experts of this sector don’t notice this.
    You must continue your writing. I’m confident, you’ve a great readers’ base already!

    Responder

  49. Hi there! This blog post couldn’t be written much better!

    Reading through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He constantly kept preaching about this. I most certainly
    will send this article to him. Pretty sure he’s going
    to have a great read. I appreciate you for
    sharing!

    Responder

  52. Excellent post. I was checking continuously this
    blog and I am impressed! Extremely helpful information specially the last part :
    ) I care for such info much. I was looking for
    this certain information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.

    Responder

  55. Hey there! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
    Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure
    things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about
    making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any tips or suggestions?

    With thanks

    Responder

  56. I’ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this
    kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site.
    Studying this information So i am glad to express that I have a very excellent
    uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed.

    I so much surely will make sure to don?t disregard this website and provides it a look
    on a continuing basis.

    Responder

  61. Hello, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.

    When I look at your website in Ie, it looks fine but
    when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
    I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that,
    very good blog!

    Responder

  62. Nice post. I used to be checking constantly this
    blog and I am impressed! Extremely helpful information particularly the final section :
    ) I handle such information a lot. I used to be seeking this certain information for a very lengthy time.
    Thank you and best of luck.

    Responder

  63. Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website,
    how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal.
    I had been a little bit acquainted of this your
    broadcast provided bright clear idea

    Responder

  67. Heya great blog! Does running a blog similar to this take
    a great deal of work? I’ve virtually no expertise in programming however
    I was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyhow, if
    you have any recommendations or tips for new blog owners please share.
    I understand this is off topic nevertheless I simply had to ask.
    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  69. wonderful put up, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector do not realize
    this. You should continue your writing. I am
    sure, you have a great readers’ base already!

    Responder

  74. This is really interesting, You’re an excessively skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your rss feed and look ahead to in the hunt for extra of your fantastic post.
    Additionally, I have shared your web site in my social networks

    Responder

  75. This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.

    I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post.
    Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>