Fecha de publicación: Lunes 12 de septiembre de 2016 -- 17:07

Bolívar visita a Nacional de Colombia

bolivar_6El plantel colombiano de Atlético Nacional enfrenta este martes (20:45 hora boliviana) a Bolívar (Bolivia) en la revancha de esta llave de la segunda fase de la Copa Sudamericana y buscará sacar ventaja de su condición de local en el estadio Anatasio Girardot, de Medellín, para sellar su ingreso a los octavos de final.

La ida de este cotejo quedó empatado en La Paz (1-1), ese punto que logró el cuadro colombiano le permite colocar un pie dentro de la próxima instancia y con esa idea los dirigidos por el entrenador Reinaldo Rueda recibirán al elenco boliviano.

Atlético Nacional, actual campeón de la Copa Libertadores de América, es el favorito para conseguir el pase. En este año, en competencias internacionales de carácter oficial el club verdolaga no ha conocido de derrotas en su terreno, de esa manera llegó al título y quiere repetir esa buena campaña en la Sudamericana. Hasta ahora todo marcha como espera Rueda.

Pese a que Atlético Nacional ingresa a este cotejo con un alto porcentaje para conseguir el objetivo de seguir en carrera, el cuerpo técnico tiene respeto y cuidado sobre el trabajo de Bolívar y por eso decidió presentar un elenco mixto en el partido del fin de semana por el campeonato local cuando igualó a dos goles con Atlético Bucaramanga.

Bolívar utilizó la misma fórmula para enfrentar a Oriente Petrolero este domingo por la Liga y el resultado fue adverso por la derrota que sufrió en La Paz (0-1). Con este tropiezo la delegación celeste emprendió viaje la madrugada de este lunes con rumbo a Medellín.

El técnico Beñat San José colocará a Romel Quiñónez, Ronald Eguino, Juan Carlos Arce, Juan Miguel Callejón, Juan Fierro y Nelson Cabrera, quienes no fueron tomados en cuenta en el cotejo del fin de semana.

La Academia ha complicado su permanencia dentro de la Copa Sudamericana con el empate que sufrió en la ida. El panorama pudo quedarse más complicado, sin embargo rescató una paridad que le permite soñar con dar la sorpresa en un escenario difícil y quitarle el invicto a Atlético Medellín.

El único resultado que le sirve a los bolivarista es una victoria por cualquier marcador, un empate sin apertura de la cuenta será un perjuicio para el elenco boliviano. En caso de que se repita el 1-1 este martes habrá lanzamientos para definir la clasificación.

El árbitro ecuatoriano Roddy Zambrano controlará las acciones del cotejo y será asistido desde los costados por sus coterráneos Edwin Bravo y Flavio Nall.

Equipos:
Atlético Nacional: Franco Armani; Daniel Bocanegra, Francisco Nájera, Alexis Henríquez, Farid Díaz, Matheus Uribe, Diego Arias, Macnelly Torres, Orlando Berrío, Miguel Borja y John Mosquera.
DT: Reinaldo Rueda.

Bolívar: Romel Quiñónez; Erwin Saavedra, Ronald Eguino, Nelson Cabrera, José Luis Sánchez, Leonel Justiniano, Leandro Maygua, Juan Miguel Callejón, Juan Carlos Arce, Juan Fierro y Gastón Cellerino.
DT: Beñat San José.

LA PAZ/APG

