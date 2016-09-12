Fecha de publicación: Lunes 12 de septiembre de 2016 -- 15:53

Quispe: Número de libreta militar de ministro Ferreira es de otra persona

Reymi Ferreira, ministro de Defensa. (ABI)

El diputado opositor Rafael Quispe denunció el lunes que el ministro de Defensa Reymi Ferreira presentó un número de libreta de servicio militar que coincide con la de Alberto Guzmán Forenza.

“Ferreira no ha ido al cuartel, no ha prestado su servicio militar, es un omiso desertor,  ahora hay que preguntarle al Ministro Ferreira, si él ha falsificado, o las falsificaciones viene del Ministerio de Defensa”.

Quispe indicó que en el cuaderno de registro de entrega de libretas de servicio militar del Ministerio de Defensa  se constató que la el número de documento militar número 011871 corresponde al señor Alberto Guzmán Forenza, este número de registro coincide con el presentado por Ferreira en sus declaraciones para asumir los distintos cargos desempeñados como servidor público.

El diputado anunció que estos documentos serán presentados al Ministerio Público.

“Esperemos que el Ministerio Público investigue esta denuncia con la misma agilidad que investigó al senador Arturo Murillo o a Eduardo León y que el Ministerio de Defensa Igual pida la anulación de los títulos”, sostuvo el opositor

En varias oportunidades Reymi Ferreira explicó que hizo su servicio militar el 1981, pero a los ocho meses pidió su solicitó la exención por tener problemas de visión, además de obtener una beca para sus estudios universitarios.

