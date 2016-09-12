Fecha de publicación: Lunes 12 de septiembre de 2016 -- 18:28

Normalizan entrega de explosivos y combustible a cooperativas mineras

César Navarro, ministro de Minería. (ABI)

El ministro de Minería, César Navarro, informó el lunes que se normalizó la entrega de combustibles y explosivos a las cooperativas mineras, para que continúen con sus actividades productivas.

“Nosotros ya hemos normalizado la entrega de combustibles y explosivos, entonces se está presentando la lista de las cooperativas que accederán, porque se utiliza para la actividad productiva, por lo tanto esos elementos también están fuera de discusión”, explicó a los periodistas.

Según Navarro, los dirigentes de la denominada Comisión Nacional de Pacificación de las Cooperativas Mineras de Bolivia, creada después del conflicto con ese sector, maneja un discurso similar al de sus antecesores, por lo que dijo que es inviable instalar el diálogo con esos representantes.

Explicó que el documento que envió esa comisión al Gobierno como base del diálogo, afirma que existe una “persecución política” contra los dirigentes cooperativistas mineros, situación que no responde a la realidad porque el Ministerio Público es el encargado de  investigar el asesinato del viceministro de Régimen Interior, Rodolfo Illanes, que murió en manos de cooperativistas.

“No pueden seguir manejando el mismo argumento que sus antecesores, ellos en el documento que nos enviaron manifiestan que debe pararse la persecución política. No existe persecución política a ningún dirigente cooperativista”, remarcó.

LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI

