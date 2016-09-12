Fecha de publicación: Lunes 12 de septiembre de 2016 -- 17:52

Tres muertos en dos accidentes de tránsito en Oruro

Dos accidentes de tránsito que se registraron el fin de semana en el departamento de Oruro dejó al menos tres personas fallecidas y seis heridos, el primer hecho se registró en la carretera Panamericana, a la altura de la localidad Poopó y el segundo en la vía La Paz-Oruro a 38 kilómetros en la Caracollo.

El director departamental de Tránsito en Oruro, coronel Rodolfo Montero, informó este lunes que en el primero accidente que se registró a las 08.30 del domingo falleció Diana Garnacha de 35 años de dada de nacionalidad española y quedó herida Lourdes Álvarez de 36 años, también española, y fue internada en la clínica Natividad de la ciudad de Oruro

“El protagonista un vehículo vagoneta, marca Toyota, conducido por Juan Carlos Vizcarra de 46 años, que se desplazaba de la ciudad de La Paz con destino hacia Uyuni con dos acompañantes, el accidente fue por no tener precaución, luego de la salida de la vía reventaron las dos llantas del lado derecho, fue el motivo del vuelto lateral derecho”, explicó.

El segundo caso que fue una colisión entre un camión y un bues alteño aproximadamente a las 22.40, se dio en la carretera La Paz – Oruro, con el saldo de dos fallecidos y cinco heridos.

Los fallecidos fueron identificados como Figueredo Suri Mamani de 48 años, conductor del camión y Rosalío Patty blanco de 16 años, ayudante de la flota Alteño.

Los heridos son: Wilson Villca Vásquez, Mary Asevey Arandia, Erick Castellón Soria, Grover Santos Flores y Juan Cusicanqui Flores, todos fueron enviados al Hospital Obrero.

ORURO/Fides

