Confirman para diciembre el final de “Al fondo hay sitio “

La popular serie de televisión Al fondo hay sitio llega definitivamente a su final tras ocho años al aire, confirmó el productor Efraín Aguilar y actriz Karina Calmet.
Efraín Aguilar señaló que la razón del final de Al fondo hay sitio responde a coyuntura interna en el canal que produce el programa: los problemas de traslado del set de grabación de la serie.
“Entre buscar ese traslado o hacer una nueva producción se conversó con los guionistas y se llegó a un acuerdo de hacer una nueva producción, con nuevas inversiones (…) no se puede continuar con la serie por estas circunstancias y no por otras”, dijo.
Asimimo, Efraín Aguilar sostuvo que el objetivo de la serie Al fondo hay sitio era divertir de manera sana con problemas comunes que ocurren en nuestro barrio y familias.
“Va hasta diciembre seguramente, hasta las primeras semanas de diciembre como todos los años, es lo proyectado”, precisó Aguilar.
Los actores
El actor Luis Ángel Pinasco, quien interpreta a Bruno Picasso en Al fondo hay sitio, precisó que el final de la serie de televisión se dio a conocer tras una reunión Efraín Aguilar, “este año termina”.
“Nos han leído una carta del señor gerente general de América Televisión, Eric Jurgensen, donde dice que ha habido conversaciones con los libretistas y los guionistas y han llegado a un acuerdo con ello que (Al fondo hay sitio) ya no van para más”, relató a RPP.
Una de las primeras en anunciar el final de las grabaciones de Al fondo hay sitio fue Karina Calmet, quien a través del Twitter despidió a su personaje en la serie: Isabella Picasso Maldini.
“Nos acaban de dar la noticia que se termina #AFHS. Chau #Isabella. 8 años juntas pero no revueltas”, publicó Karina Calmet en Twitter.
LIMA,PERÚ/Agencias
