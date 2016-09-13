Fecha de publicación: Martes 13 de septiembre de 2016 -- 10:16

El MAS pretende dividir el magisterio de La Paz

Una de las marcha del magisterio paceño. (Internet)

El profesor José Luis Álvarez denunció este martes que hay un el intento de dividir al magisterio paceño mediante la creación de una Federación de Maestros de La Paz y El Alto con el respaldo del Movimiento al Socialismo(MAS)

“El Gobierno acostumbrado a querer estatizar todos los sindicatos al ver que en el último congreso y las ultimas elecciones, las bases del magisterio paceño votaron por una dirección unitaria y departamental, apoyándose en elementos descalificados masistas como es Ismael Cruz y la Fejuve manejada por también masistas, pretenden dividir ficticiamente a la federación paceña”, explicó Álvarez

Además advirtió que “los maestros paceños y fundamentalmente los de El Alto van a salir a defender la unidad granítica del magisterio”.

Ismael Cruz mediante los medios de comunicación del Estado está convocando a un congreso de constitución de la Federación del Magisterio Paceño el 16 de septiembre en la ciudad de El Alto.

“Un importante sector del magisterio urbano de El Alto y provincias resolvió autoconvocarse para realizar un congreso y constituir una nueva Federación de Maestros que los represente”, expresó Cruz a los medios estatales.

“Más de 18 mil maestros, 10 mil de El Alto, que no se sienten representados por la actual dirección sindical alteña y por esa razón decidieron autoconvocarse para después lograr su reconocimiento legal”, indicó Cruz.

Por su parte Álvarez sostuvo que: “El señor Ismael Cruz es un prófugo de la justicia se le ha citado varias veces en un proceso que se le está siguiendo por las calumnias que lanza en sentido de que habría mal manejo económico de los aportes sindicales, cuando la federación paceña rinde cuentas públicamente cada 3 meses y en una edición de alrededor 25000 ejemplares que se publica en correo sindical, donde están los aportes sindicales claramente detallados”.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

 

