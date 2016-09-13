Fecha de publicación: Martes 13 de septiembre de 2016 -- 16:35

Ministro de Defensa anuncia proceso penal contra Rafael Quispe

remy_ferreyra_920160913El ministro de Defensa, Reymi Ferreira, anunció un un proceso penal por los delitos de calumnia injurias, denuncia falsas, difamación y discriminación, contra el diputado Rafael Quispe, quien denunció que el funcionario por la supuesta falsificación de la libreta de servicio militar.

“No vamos a permitir tanta mentira, tanta calumnia, difamación, está de buen tamaño, por tanto a ese cobarde (Quispe) le pido que haga la denuncia, presente querella y aunque no lo haga tomaré medidas penales por denuncia falsa, difamación, calumnia, injuria, hasta por discriminación”, dijo en conferencia de prensa.

El funcionario dijo que el Informe del Ministerio de Defensa Nº 229/08, en su parágrafo tercero señala “la libreta de exención pre-militar a nombre del Sr. Reymi Ferreira Justiniano con número 011871, serie “B” pertenece a la categoría 1981, año en el que se presentó a su servicio premilitar y fue declarado Exencionado por inhabilidad y la libreta de redención a nombre del Sr. Alberto Guzmán Forenza con Nº 011871 serie “B” pertenece a la categoría 1974. Son legales y conforme a la clase de libreta anteriormente descrita.”

Ferreira también detalló su  libreta de servicio premilitar “fue entregada por general Gary Prado, quien en declaración voluntaria en junio de 2008 en la notaria de fe pública Nº 103 de Santa Cruz, declaró que en su condición de Comandante de la Octava División de Ejército en fecha 20 de enero de 1983 procedió a la firma de la libreta de exención pre militar serie B, Nº 011871, asignado con código del ministerio de Defensa Nº 120634543, perteneciente a Reymi Ferreira Justiniano”.

Quispe

El Ministro de Defensa calificó “infame campaña”  a las declaraciones del diputado opositor Rafael Quispe, y no es nueva la primera vez que toca el tema, porque en 2008 ya lo denunciaron por uso de instrumento falsificado con la aparición una libreta de redención legal a nombre de Alberto Guzmán Forenza.

“Que vengan a afectar nuestro honor, que me digan falsificador, que me comparen con Eduardo León y Arturo Murillo no lo voy a aceptar, yo lo conmino, lo emplazo a que presente la denuncia y si no lo hace yo lo haré y que no me digan persecución política”, afirmó Ferreira.

LA PAZ/Fides

