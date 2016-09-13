Fecha de publicación: Martes 13 de septiembre de 2016 -- 23:44

Nacional gana a Bolívar y clasifica

Festejo de Atlético Nacional. (Conmebol)

Festejo de Atlético Nacional. (Conmebol)

El Atlético Nacional de Colombia venció este martes 1-0 al Bolívar de Bolivia en el estadio Atanasio Girardot de la ciudad de Medellín (noroeste) y se clasificó a octavos de final de la Copa Sudamericana-2016.

El tanto del equipo verdolaga fue obra de goleador Miguel Ángel Borja a los 60 minutos, lo que bastó para consolidar la clasificación del once colombiano que había empatado 0-0 en su visita a La Paz en el juego de ida.

El “Rey de copas” cafetero deberá enfrentar en octavos de final al vencedor entre Sol de América de Paraguay o Huancayo de Perú.

MEDELLÍN, COLOMBIA /Agencias

18 comments on “Nacional gana a Bolívar y clasifica

  5. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s
    tough to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal.
    I must say you have done a great job with this. In addition, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Internet explorer.

    Outstanding Blog!

    Responder

  6. What i do not understood is in truth how you’re not really much more neatly-liked than you may be right now.

    You’re so intelligent. You understand therefore significantly in relation to
    this matter, produced me individually believe it from a lot of varied angles.
    Its like men and women don’t seem to be involved unless it’s one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga!
    Your own stuffs excellent. All the time take care of it up!

    Responder

  8. Hello! I know this is sort of off-topic however I needed to ask.
    Does running a well-established blog like yours require
    a large amount of work? I’m brand new to operating a blog but I do write in my journal every day.
    I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my own experience
    and views online. Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for new
    aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!

    Responder

  12. I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site.
    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often.
    Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Outstanding work!

    Responder

  13. You are so cool! I don’t suppose I’ve truly read through a single thing like this before.
    So wonderful to find another person with a few unique thoughts on this subject.
    Seriously.. thanks for starting this up. This website
    is one thing that’s needed on the internet, someone with a bit of originality!

    Responder

  18. I like the valuable info you supply in your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and test once more right here frequently.
    I’m rather certain I will be told a lot of new stuff proper here!
    Good luck for the following!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>