Nacional gana a Bolívar y clasifica

El Atlético Nacional de Colombia venció este martes 1-0 al Bolívar de Bolivia en el estadio Atanasio Girardot de la ciudad de Medellín (noroeste) y se clasificó a octavos de final de la Copa Sudamericana-2016.
El tanto del equipo verdolaga fue obra de goleador Miguel Ángel Borja a los 60 minutos, lo que bastó para consolidar la clasificación del once colombiano que había empatado 0-0 en su visita a La Paz en el juego de ida.
El “Rey de copas” cafetero deberá enfrentar en octavos de final al vencedor entre Sol de América de Paraguay o Huancayo de Perú.
MEDELLÍN, COLOMBIA /Agencias
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and
I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope
to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
These are truly great ideas in concerning blogging.
You have touched some fastidious factors here. Any way keep up wrinting.
I wanted to thank you for this good read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it.
I have you bookmarked to check out new things you post…
If some one needs expert view on the topic of running a
blog after that i recommend him/her to go to see this website, Keep up the fastidious work.
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s
tough to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal.
I must say you have done a great job with this. In addition, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Internet explorer.
Outstanding Blog!
What i do not understood is in truth how you’re not really much more neatly-liked than you may be right now.
You’re so intelligent. You understand therefore significantly in relation to
this matter, produced me individually believe it from a lot of varied angles.
Its like men and women don’t seem to be involved unless it’s one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga!
Your own stuffs excellent. All the time take care of it up!
Wow, this paragraph is pleasant, my sister is analyzing these things, thus I am going to tell her.
Hello! I know this is sort of off-topic however I needed to ask.
Does running a well-established blog like yours require
a large amount of work? I’m brand new to operating a blog but I do write in my journal every day.
I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my own experience
and views online. Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for new
aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
Hello, after reading this amazing paragraph i am as well happy to share
my know-how here with mates.
excellent issues altogether, you simply received a brand new reader.
What may you recommend in regards to your publish that you just made a few days in the past?
Any sure?
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often.
Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Outstanding work!
You are so cool! I don’t suppose I’ve truly read through a single thing like this before.
So wonderful to find another person with a few unique thoughts on this subject.
Seriously.. thanks for starting this up. This website
is one thing that’s needed on the internet, someone with a bit of originality!
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my web site thus i got here
to return the favor?.I’m attempting to in finding
issues to enhance my site!I assume its adequate to make use
of some of your ideas!!
If you desire to improve your knowledge just keep visiting this web page and be updated with the most up-to-date news update posted here.
I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding
more. Thanks for great information I was looking for
this information for my mission.
Thanks in support of sharing such a good idea, piece
of writing is pleasant, thats why i have read it fully
I like the valuable info you supply in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and test once more right here frequently.
I’m rather certain I will be told a lot of new stuff proper here!
Good luck for the following!