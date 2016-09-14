La FIFA abre procedimiento disciplinario contra Chile

La FIFA abrió un procedimiento disciplinario contra Chile por el comportamiento del público, durante el empate 0-0 entre la “Roja” y Bolivia en Santiago el pasado 6 de septiembre, confirmó este miércoles la oficina de prensa de organismo que rige el balompié mundial a medios chilenos.
La Federación Boliviana de Fútbol presentó una denuncia por cantos “discriminatorios y racistas” durante el encuentro disputado en el estadio Monumental por las eliminatorias al Mundial Rusia 2018.
En el curso de ese partido, los asistentes hicieron referencia a la demanda marítima boliviana e insultaron al arquero Carlos Lampe, clave en la igualdad sin goles.
Desde la Asociación Nacional de Fútbol Profesional (ANFP) de Chile, tras la presentación boliviana, insistieron en que “el país y nosotros como Federación hicimos una campaña previa para evitar toda ofensa al rival dentro y fuera de la cancha”.
Arturo Salah, presidente del organismo, aseguró que “los informes del árbitro (Ricardo Marques) y del comisario (de la Conmebol) no hacen comentarios que nos perjudiquen”.
El Estadio Nacional ya fue sancionado por los gritos en el partido contra Argentina con dos partidos. El segundo de ellos estaba en revisión y existía la esperanza de poder disputar el duelo ante Perú en el recinto de Ñuñoa.
Si este nuevo proceso disciplinario es negativo para Chile, arriesga jugar sin público o incluso llevar el partido a terreno neutral.
SANTIAGO DE CHILE/Agencias
