Maestros advierten con tomar acciones contra la Caja

Cansados de los malos tratos y las irregularidades, la Confederación de Trabajadores de Educación Urbana de Bolivia advirtió este miércoles con tomar acciones en contra de la Caja Nacional de Salud (CNS) regional Santa Cruz. El viernes en conferencia nacional del sector tratarán el tema.
“No se descartan otras medidas (contra la Caja), este viernes en la conferencia nacional ordinaria en Trinidad, donde asistirán todas las federaciones, elevaremos el informe a nuestras bases que determinarán las medidas a seguir”, dijo en conferencia de prensa el ejecutivo nacional de la Confederación, David Montaño.
De hecho, el sector también alista una convocatoria a un evento especializado sobre seguridad social donde las bases del magisterio urbano, mayoría de afiliado a la Caja, determinará qué futuro van a seguir como afiliados.
“Estamos cansados que no solamente nos traten mal en la atención, que la calidad de la atención sea pésima, sino que nos roben en nuestras narices, en las narices de los dirigentes, ya no podemos tolerar más y nosotros como dirección ejecutiva nacional del magisterio urbano pues asumiremos las medidas que correspondan para salvaguardar los interés de un derecho fundamental como es la salud”, sostuvo.
El dirigente denunció que en la CNS regional Santa Cruz, hubo un millonario robo de monitores y marcapasos, que si bien ha sido denunciado e investigado por la Fiscalía y tomaron presos a algunas personas varios de ellos ya fueron liberados y no se recuperaron los objetos robados.
A esto se suma la compra con sobreprecio de gran cantidad de equipos médicos de laboratorio, muebles y enceres, en este caso se tiene un informe y observación de auditorías internas especiales, tanto de la Contraloría como del Ministerio de Salud. A pesar de la información con la que se cuentan los responsables sólo son removidos de sus cargos, sin procesos, o en algunos casos se les da vacaciones.
Otra irregularidad es la contratación de personas que no tienen el perfil profesional para trabajar en salud, además existen altos salarios, comprobado por planillas, y pago de dobles aguinaldos.
LA PAZ/Fides
