Fecha de publicación: Jueves 15 de septiembre de 2016 -- 11:44

Aprehenden al dueño y administrador del Katanas por trata y tráfico

El dueño del local Katanas, Marco Cámara, al momento de dejar la Fiscalía. (Fides)

La Fiscalía determinó la mañana de este jueves la aprehensión del propietario y administrador del local nocturno Katanas, Marco Cámara y Gustavo Fernández respectivamente, son acusados de trata y tráfico de personas.

Después de que la fiscal asignada al caso, Mónica de la Riva, determinó la aprehensión de las dos personas, después de sus declaraciones, Cámara fue ingresado a un vehículo de la Policía y trasladado a la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (Felcc) donde aguardará la audiencia de medidas cautelares, según un reporte de radio Fides.

A la salida de la Fiscalía, Cámara se declaró inocente. “Ahí están los maleantes (en alusión a los Córdova) pregúntenles cuántas veces han entrado a la cárcel ellos. (Soy) inocente, juro por Dios, por mis hijos, por mi madre”, dijo Cámara.

Por su parte el fiscal General del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero, aseguró que se cuentan con varios elementos para realizar la imputación. “Hay varios elementos que se ha ido colectando desde migración, las salidas permanentes a otros países, desde algunos testimonios, alguna documentación, se ha hecho algunos allanamientos, se siguen indagando ciertos elementos que permiten realizar esa actuación por parte de la fiscal”, indicó. Además presume que se trajo a mujeres de países como Paraguay, Venezuela y Brasil.

En febrero, la hija del investigado, Nohemí Cámara, denunció a su padre ante el Ministerio Público por trata y tráfico de personas, según la denuncia, en complicidad con otras personas llevaba a dicho local a mujeres de otros países con engaños.

La semana pasada una joven de nacionalidad brasileña acusó a Cámara de ser el autor del delito de trata y tráfico con jóvenes extranjeras, ella dijo que llegó a Bolivia con engaños y que incluso le quitaron sus documentos.

Ante estas denuncias Cámara acusó a Ernesto Córdova de armar la denuncia de trata y tráfico en su contra, en complicidad con su hija Nohemí. Córdova es el dueño del local el Caballito, famoso porque pese a varias irregularidades nunca pudo ser clausurado, además fue procesado por el asesinato del empresario Jorge O’Connor, al intentar un presunto volteo de un supuesto soborno por un contrato con YPFB.

LA PAZ/Fides

